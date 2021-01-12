Now Accepting Applications for Educating Kentucky Scholarships

PADUCAH, Ky., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bryant Law Center, with offices in Paducah and Louisville, began accepting entries in the firms' new Educating Kentucky Scholarship program to award two $1,000 scholarships to eligible Kentucky high school seniors and Kentucky college students who produce and submit winning video essays.

For graduating Kentucky high school seniors who will be attending a Kentucky college or university next fall, the topic is to produce 2-4 minute long video discussing how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected your education with an emphasis on any unexpected positive changes you may have experienced.

And the topic for students currently enrolled in and continuing in a Kentucky college or university, compose and edit a 2-4 minute long video essay discussing either the impact and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and/or discussing the women who have made the greatest impact on your life.

Each winner will receive a check from Bryant Law Center made out to the school which they will attend. Winners can use the funds for tuition and other expenses. Recipients are responsible for any taxes applicable to the scholarships. Scholarship checks will be issued directly to the university or college you're attending.

'We are extremely pleased to be able to offer this new program for current and prospective Kentucky college students," said Mark Bryant, President of the Bryant Law Center. "We firmly believe that education holds the future for the betterment of the Commonwealth and we're excited to be able to help promote that."

Only one entry per person.

The firm will announce the Educating Kentucky Scholarship winners on social media and on our website on May 1, 2021.

For more information about submitting your video, scholarship guidelines and to apply: https://www.bryantpsc.com/scholarships/

