Now Accepting Reservations: Four Seasons Hotel Mykonos Introduces a Luxurious New Style for the Greek Summer Season

"Four Seasons Hotel Mykonos is set to elevate the traditional Greek island vacation to an entirely new level of serene luxury, thoughtful details and personalized service," says Adrian Messerli, President, Hotel Operations – Europe, Middle East and Africa. "Our goal is to create a deeper experience for our guests as they venture beyond the nightlife and beaches, connecting to Greek culture in more meaningful ways."

Located on the western side of Kalo Livadi Bay on the south side of the island, Four Seasons is 20 minutes from the airport and the main town of Chora, with regular shuttles and private transportation options ensuring guests can experience the island at any hour of the day. The hotel's own jetty is also available as a starting point for private yacht expeditions to secluded beaches, the best kitesurf locations, and day trips to quieter islands.

Four Seasons guests – including couples, families and friends travelling together - can look forward to exploring the stone streets and whitewashed buildings of Chora, where designer boutiques, art galleries and casual cafes are around every corner. Journey back in time to the nearby island of Delos and discover the legendary birthplace of Apollo, now one of the world's most extensive mythological and archaeological sites. Or, go beach hopping, checking out each one's particular character before choosing a favourite.

"Our local experts can create personalized experiences based on each guest's own interests," says General Manager Ryan Grande. "Whether it's recommending off-the-well-beaten-path restaurants, matching families with a knowledgeable guide, packing a delicious picnic to go, or simply helping you make sense of Chora's maze of streets and squares, our team will create your perfect Greek Island holiday."

Introducing Four Seasons Hotel Mykonos

Designed by acclaimed Greek architect Nicos Valsamakis in classic Cycladic style, the hotel's 6 hectares (15 acres) unfold like an intimate village, with 94 guest accommodations reached via shaded stone walkways, flowering gardens and quiet courtyards envisioned by landscape architect Helli Pangalou. Thanks to its cliffside location, all accommodations feature panoramic water views with furnished terraces, including many with private plunge pools appearing to spill into the sea. With a comprehensive approach to sustainable practices, the property uses desalinated seawater, solar energy and advanced waste management.

A selection of dining experiences designed by New York City's Rockwell Group include Álef, a Mediterranean grill concept with the aroma of wood fires enticing guests to enjoy its dishes indoors or on the expansive outdoor terrace. Kafeneo is the essence of a Greek coffee house, an ideal place to jumpstart the morning, or to share stories of the day's adventures with other travellers over a glass of ouzo as the sun sets. Corbu embodies postcard-perfect Mediterranean summers with coastal Italian cuisine served with a dash of la dolce vita. From morning to sunset, The Beach offers an effortlessly chic atmosphere to enjoy classic summer cocktails, juices and coffees. Private dining options also abound, with 24/7 in-room dining, a private room for up to 15 guests at Álef, and opportunities to takeover an entire restaurant for parties.

The Spa offers a comprehensive wellness experience with seven treatment rooms (including a couple's room and larger suite, plus an outdoor spa pavilion), a juice bar on the terrace, sauna, steam and more. Designed by Wimberly Interiors, it's a place to relax and be pampered, or to prepare for a night on the town. Four Seasons Hotel Mykonos also offers a fitness studio and yoga pavilion for guests who want to stick to their routines while on holiday.

While Mykonos is famous for its beach clubs, those looking for something more exclusive and unspoiled need only stroll down the hillside to the hotel's own private beach for watersports and lazy days in the sun. Two infinity swimming pools also beckon, each surrounded by plush loungers with attentive staff at the ready with drinks and snacks.

Younger guests ages 5 to 12 will also love the fully supervised kids' club, and parents will appreciate the expert babysitting services offered when they'd like a little adult time. A collection of suites and connecting rooms means families of any size can find a home at Four Seasons.

For those dreaming of their very own Greek wedding, the on-site chapel is a charming place to begin a new chapter together, with a dedicated Four Seasons team ready to create a full program of parties and special moments for the couple and their guests. Wedding couples and others planning celebrations in Mykonos are invited to contact [email protected] to discover the possibilities.

Be among the first to experience Four Seasons in Mykonos: Reservations are now being confirmed for arrivals beginning June 26, 2026. Contact +1 416 849 2124 or book online.

Four Seasons in Greece

The second Four Seasons in Greece pairs beautifully with the first for a combined holiday at both Four Seasons Hotel Mykonos and Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens on the glamorous Athens Riviera, located 30 minutes from the Acropolis and city centre. The two are just three hours apart by boat, 30 minutes by plane, or 20 minutes by helicopter, with seamless transfers organized by Four Seasons.

Four Seasons has also announced another upcoming project in Porto Heli in Hinitsa Bay.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 136 hotels and resorts and 61 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

Contact:

Four Seasons

Emily Killion

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts