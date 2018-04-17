Now an Independent Agency, INVNT on Track for Record 2018 Growth

NEW YORK, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly one year after returning to private ownership, INVNT achieves record revenue, global client wins, and launches a new APAC office in Sydney, Australia to answer massive global demand for live brand storytellers capable of challenging everything. The company, which creates and produces brand engagements for every audience segment—employees, customers, partners, investors, the press, and consumers—has seen revenue grow 107% since going independent in July of 2017, and is set to close the year at $50 million.

INVNT's roster of clients continues to grow worldwide—adding 18 new clients since becoming independent—and includes brands such as PepsiCo, Microsoft, General Motors, Dick's Sporting Goods, Xero, Temenos and SAMSUNG. Key live brand storytelling opportunities created by INVNT in the last year include the launch of Samsung's Galaxy Note8, the world debut of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, and the ESPN Upfront. In 2018, the company also has several key storytelling milestones in the works on behalf of brands including Atlantis, TEDx, and Subway. The company has an 81% year-over-year client retention rate—a cornerstone to their success, which, according to founding partners Scott Cullather and Kristina McCoobery, reflects their desire to "keep clients for life."

"It is this challenger approach, our highly competitive fee structure and our killer tribe of international talent that allows us to develop and produce the kinds of live brand engagements that keep our growing roster of global clients returning year-after-year," said Scott Cullather, CEO of INVNT. "This potent combination has helped us achieve an 81% client retention rating; a cornerstone to our success and a testament to our ability to deliver compelling, cost effective solutions."

INVNTion™ at the Heart of Every Story

A key market differentiator is INVNT's proprietary strategic and creative methodology, INVNTion™—the brainchild of INVNT Chief Creative Officer Paul Blurton—which allows the agency to quickly ideate, design, and execute live brand experiences that tell a story and align with the client's targeted audiences, be they employees, customers, press or investors.

In addition to leading INVNT's creative department—the fastest growing department in the agency—Blurton will now also oversee the agency's newly launched SWDSH Design Studio in Stockholm, Sweden. SWDSH will focus on pushing new and innovative 2D and 3D designs and supporting visual systems for INVNT's live brand experiences. Blurton has been with INVNT since 2011, having begun his career in England's famed West End theatre district.

Global Expansion

To continue to support growth in the APAC region, INVNT opened a new office in Sydney, Australia earlier this year. The office is under the leadership of Laura Roberts, Managing Director, APAC who was part of the company's founding team in 2008. INVNT also maintains satellite offices in London and a number of key U.S. locations, including Detroit and San Francisco.

"Our incredibly talented and creative team of independent thinkers and our steadfast commitment to fantastic client service is a big part of how we plan to keep our clients for life," said Kristina McCoobery, COO of INVNT. "We couldn't think of a more natural fit to lead our Sydney office and help INVNT achieve global domination than Laura Roberts. As one of our original tribe members, Laura is building and nurturing a team of strategic, creative, service-minded professionals to produce the most memorable live brand storytelling experiences in the world. The experience and challenger thinking that people like Laura and Paul Blurton, our Chief Creative Officer, bring to INVNT is an essential part of our competitive edge, and why our clients are so loyal to our tribe."

Company History

INVNT launched in 2008 under the leadership of Scott Cullather and Kristina McCoobery. The company's positioning statement "challenge everything" applies to their innovative approach to brand communications and live events, client service, team culture, and ambitious business goals. INVNT was acquired by Time, Inc. in 2015, and Cullather and McCoobery remained in executive leadership positions at Time, Inc. Cullather and McCoobery successfully bought the company back from Time, Inc. in the summer of 2017.

About INVNT

Founded in 2008 by Scott Cullather and Kristina McCoobery, INVNT was created to be the best live brand storytelling agency in the world. The company's "challenge everything" positioning statement helps clients including PepsiCo, Samsung, Merck, General Motors, Subway, and ESPN to share brand stories that are on brand and on message, yet disruptive and therefore stick and spread. "The tribe" is INVNT's diverse, talented, and creative team behind the stories and brand experiences that people just can't stop talking about. INVNT's offices are strategically located in New York, London, Sydney, Detroit, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Stockholm. For more information visit http://invnt.com/.

