Now and Later® Teams Up with Keshia Knight Pulliam and Terrence J for the Launch of its #RecognizeTheChew Class in Session Series

"Now and Later is a brand built on the values of hard work, resilience, transformation and authenticity. HBCU faculty, students and alumni embody these values daily," says Alnese Thomas, Brand Manager, Laffy Taffy & Now and Later. "It's a pleasure to support the incredible impact these institutions play in fostering some of the nation's most influential leaders."

In its inaugural year, Now and Later is partnering with Clark Atlanta University's (CAU) Mass Media Arts department based in Atlanta, Georgia, and the Cathy Hughes School of Communications at Howard University in Washington, D.C., to showcase the impact of the HBCU experience and inspire the next generation of Black leaders. Each school will receive a $10,000 donation to create a scholarship fund for participating students as well as host a virtual seminar where students will have a chance to draw inspiration from influential HBCU alumni, who have notably mastered the "art of the hustle" across various industries.

"We welcome this partnership and gift in recognition of the entrepreneurial spirit and drive of our students," said Gracie Lawson-Borders, Ph.D., dean of the Cathy Hughes School of Communications. "Together, we can empower students to succeed as leaders at this pivotal moment in the media and in society."

"We appreciate Now and Later for selecting Clark Atlanta University's Mass Media Arts Department (MMA) as one of its first donation recipients. Gifts like this truly help our MMA students to complete their journey of becoming the communications industry's next top leaders," said Gary Yates, Associate Professor and Interim Department Chair.

CAU's class will be led by Keshia Knight Pulliam, Emmy-nominated actress, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist. Pulliam, known for her roles in TV and film, is a proud HBCU graduate from the illustrious Spelman College. She has not only mastered her position in Hollywood, but also her position in the boardroom.

"I look forward to partnering with Now and Later on this program and sharing my personal and professional experience with the #RecognizeTheChew Class in Session students," Keshia Knight Pulliam says. "This next generation of HBCU leaders are resilient, and I am honored to provide any helpful nuggets to help fuel their entrepreneurial passions."

Acclaimed television personality, actor, and philanthropist Terrence J will lead the session at Howard University's Cathy Hughes School of Communications. Terrence is an alum from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. Recently named the national ambassador for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Terrence J is a huge HBCU advocate and uses his platform to continuously promote the value of an HBCU education.

"As an HBCU alum, I am thrilled to partner with Now and Later on its #RecognizeTheChew Class in Session Series," Terrence J says. "HBCUs are major pillars in the Black community that reflect the very essence of Black excellence, and when married with a nostalgic brand like Now and Later the possibilities can't get any better!"

To expand its close connections to the HBCU community, Now and Later has also partnered with notable artist, fashion designer and Florida A&M University alum Melissa Mitchell to create a unique piece that will be included in book bags distributed to 400 participating students. Additionally, Now and Later will feature inspirational stories from HBCU alums on social media throughout the duration of the campaign.

Each seminar will be streamed online. Additional information may be found at NowandLater.com | Instagram: @nowandlatercandy | Facebook: facebook.com/nowandlatercandy | Twitter: @NowAndLater.

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of nearly 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, Brach's®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com .

About Now and Later

Born in Brooklyn in 1962, Now and Later is the original long-lasting chew that has been distinctive since day one. Available in bold stimulating flavors and vibrant colors, the Now and Later product portfolio includes Original Chews, Shell Shocked, Extreme Sour, Chewy, and the recently released Morphs.

