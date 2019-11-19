Now available – Casio’s Casiotone CT-S300 AND LK-S250

Weighing in at just six pounds, the new CT-S300 and LK-S250 electronic keyboards offer a refreshed, modern, and ultra-portable design. The slim chassis features 61 full-size keys and a built-in carrying handle, ideal for playing on the go. Each model has an easy-to-read LCD display and intuitive controls that enable players to get started quickly. Built-in speakers, a 1/8" headphone output and a 1/8" audio input mean users can enjoy sharing their music with friends or plug in their headphones to play on their own. Each keyboard is also jam-packed with 400 tones, 77 rhythms, Dance Music Mode with 50 styles of EDM, USB-MIDI and more! Additionally, both models are compatible with the Chordana Play app, which lets you learn to play any MIDI file with a piano roll display or traditional notation. The LK-S250 also boasts lighted keys and Casio's Step-Up lesson system, making it easier than ever to learn your favorite songs. Finally, both models can be powered by either six AA batteries or the included AC adaptor, allowing players to have fun making music wherever they go.

The Casiotone CT-S300 (MSRP: $139) and LK-S250 (MSRP: $159) are available at Sweetwater, Guitar Center and Musician's Friend. To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

