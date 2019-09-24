Now Available: 52-Port EtherWAN EX26484, Built for IP Security Networks

"48 PoE ports may be the most visible part of the switch, but its advanced management features pack an even bigger punch—especially for security networks," says Jim Toepper, Marketing and Product Director at EtherWAN. "With features like PoE Watchdog to monitor and automatically reboot unresponsive PoE devices and PoE scheduling to power devices only when necessary, your network is smarter, more intuitive and easier to maintain."

With 48 PoE+ ports, the EX26484 can accommodate various PoE devices such as IP cameras, access control, PoE lights, and more. Gigabit capability provides sufficient bandwidth for data-intensive devices such as 4K IP cameras. Furthermore, 4 dual-rate uplink ports provide up to 10-gigabit speeds, which is essential for uploading the video data back to the server. Switching bandwidth is full duplex, which provides the ability for all 52 ports to operate in both directions at full capacity without any data loss.

All of EtherWAN's products are backed by complimentary US-based tech support, giving customers the confidence to plan for the long-term needs of their networks including maintenance and future growth. With networking training courses available, EtherWAN provides support for integrators and installers to effectively organize and maintain networks.

Visit their website for full product specs and learn how the EX26484 can integrate into your network.

EtherWAN Systems, Inc. is a world-leading manufacturer of Ethernet, PoE, Wireless, Media Converters and Fiber connectivity products designed for demanding environments. Founded over twenty years ago by NASA Engineers and headquartered in Anaheim, California, EtherWAN's expertise lies in Urban Infrastructure connectivity solutions that make communities safe and secure. From in-house designed and manufactured products to the implementation and support for customers of all sizes, EtherWAN achieves an unparalleled level of reliability and quality for applications where connectivity is crucial. Visit EtherWAN.com for more information.

