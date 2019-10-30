Now Available: CarePeeps, An Enhanced Voice App For Caregiver Support

CarePeeps is built around our enhanced voice engine that makes well-being data entry as easy as having a conversation. There are no special commands to memorize, just push a button and talk like you are on the phone. CarePeeps then analyzes and shares this data with the care group so they can:

Know when Mom/Dad had a good day…and a not so good day.

Have the records they need to respond in an emergency or help with the next doctor visit.

Keep the entire care group in the know so they can help with the care load.

Participate in Mom/Dad's care even if they are too far to help every day.

CarePeeps is a free mobile app and is available at Apple's App Store and Google Play. For more information about CarePeeps, please visit www.carepeeps.com.

Sand Tiger Health, Inc. develops voice enabled mobile applications and specializes in healthcare. www.sandtigerhealth.com

Paul Giroux

Sand Tiger Health, Inc.

732-740-8377

pgiroux@sandtigerhealth.com

SOURCE Sand Tiger Health, Inc.

