Now Available: Hisense C1 TriChroma™ Laser Mini Projector, An Industry-First in Portable Projection

Hisense

19 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA, today announces the availability of the C1 TriChroma™ triple-laser Laser Mini Projector, the first product in its new laser projector category. With a size range from 65-300-inches, the C1 is Hisense's largest projector offering to date, and the Auto Keystone and Auto Focus, the projector is highly portable, allowing users to enjoy a cinematic experience anywhere they go.

The C1 sets itself apart from the projector market, featuring Hisense's TriChroma™ Laser Light Engine that reaches 110% of the BT.2020 color space, resulting in a vivid and lively image display. The compact size allows for easy transport and setup for endless opportunities for viewing pleasure, along with its 4K UHD, Dolby Vision HDR picture quality.

C1 delivers 1600 ANSI Lumens, powerful 20W JBL speakers, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision, ensuring immersive and cinematic audio along with unparalleled color accuracy and picture quality. Powered by Hisense's VIDAA Smart TV OS, which is available in over 170 countries, the C1 offers access to hundreds of applications, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, and more.

The C1 is available now at BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, and ProjectorScreen.com for $2,299.99.

For more information visit www.hisense-usa.com.

Key Features:

  • TriChroma™ Triple-Laser Light Engine: The award-winning TriChroma™ triple-laser light engine achieves 110% of the BT.2020 color space, for true-to-life color performance.
  • Clear and Crisp Image: With Auto Focus and Auto Keystone, the C1 delivers a razor-sharp image in seconds that can span from 65-300 inches, making for an easy setup and ultimate portability.
  • 4K UHD Picture Quality: Dolby Vision HDR, 2,000,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio, and 1600 ANSI Lumens brightness provide impressive colors and high detail for the best viewing experience no matter where you take the C1.
  • Immersive Sound with Dolby Atmos: With 20W JBL speakers built-in and Dolby Atmos sound, the C1 boasts clear speech and crisp audio, without needing to invest in additional equipment.
  • VIDAA TV: Hisense's own VIDAA platform provides access to hundreds of apps for endless streaming, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

About Hisense USA

Established in 2001, Hisense USA Corporation delivers reliable performance and best-in-class features through its range of technology products, including televisions, Laser TVs and Cinemas, refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, beverage coolers, and freezers - all at an incredible value. As the Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA, Hisense's focus on performance, quality and value has driven the brand's rapid industry growth and created a reputation for award-winning and highly recommended products. In 2022, Hisense became the second largest TV manufacturer globally based on shipments and is proud to control both the quality of its products and the quality of customers' experiences. Hisense USA Corporation is a subsidiary of Hisense Group, a multi-national consumer technology manufacturer and one of the largest television brands in the world.

