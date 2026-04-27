Now available in The US: Singit, the FIRST app that teaches you English through REAL music

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singit, a first-of-its-kind app that teaches English through real music and popular songs, is now officially available in the United States. Its arrival in the US responds to a long-standing challenge, as many English learners report a struggle to make progress through traditional methods that feel repetitive and disconnected from everyday life. The platform takes well-known tracks and turns them into structured lessons that build vocabulary, listening, and speaking skills in a guided way that is engaging and easier to adhere to, in the long term.

Michel Peled, CEO of Singit, revealed that the idea behind the app grew from watching how naturally music brings people into contact with English. "We noticed that people naturally learn English through songs before they ever sit down for a formal lesson. So we said to ourselves: Why not implement it with the help of technology? This everyday contact with English can really serve as the foundation of the learning process - and a whole lot more than that. Singit is here to turn familiarity into clear progress, so learners maintain the enjoyment of music while developing their English in a more structured way."

Turning Everyday Music Into Organized Learning

Singit is founded on the idea that English is already present in daily routines, especially through music. The platform uses real songs to shape lessons where users go through lyrics, complete tasks, and practice pronunciation within the same session. Users can choose from a variety of familiar exercises such as grammar exercises, 'fill in the blanks', vocabulary tasks, and speaking activities, all centered on real songs. This keeps lessons clear and easy to run, while making them more fun for learners.

The platform also includes a learning path that follows curriculum requirements and guides its users step by step based on their level. Progress is tracked through clear stages, and tasks adjust in real-time according to performance, so users can improve at their own pace. An AI speaking coach is available for regular speaking practice, and lessons come prepared with preset exercises, helping reduce preparation time while keeping delivery consistent. The approach has already seen strong uptake in Brazil and Mexico before its US launch.

Peled added that the platform also addresses common challenges faced by organizations and governments. "Singit was developed with real learning environments in mind. In workplaces, for example, there is a need for practical English that employees can use in day-to-day communication, especially if it is not their native tongue. In that sense, public programs face the added challenge of reaching large and diverse groups in a consistent way. Singit brings a structure that supports all of these settings, with lessons that are ready to use and content that learners respond to easily. This makes it simpler to introduce and more reliable to sustain over time."

About Singit:

Singit is an AI-powered English learning platform that uses real music and popular songs as the foundation for structured language development. The platform provides lyric-based exercises, grammar and vocabulary activities, and speaking practice supported by an AI coach, allowing learners to build skills in a natural and continuous way. It is designed for individuals, schools, organizations, and government programs, offering ready-to-use lessons, curriculum-aligned learning paths, and real-time progress tracking. With more than 750,000 downloads worldwide and adoption across nearly 6,000 educational institutions, Singit delivers an effective way to learn English through content people already connect with.

SOURCE Singit