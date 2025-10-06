Now Available! Introducing PathFlow Version 6

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt is proud to announce the release of PathFlow Version 6, the latest evolution of its award-winning digital pathology platform. This major update introduces a dynamic, high-powered field of view designed to elevate the diagnostic experience for pathologists, along with a dedicated tumor board workflow module that streamlines multidisciplinary collaboration, in addition to other features.

PathFlow Version 6 delivers a robust visual interface that enables pathologists to navigate their images with greater precision, speed, and clarity—supporting complex case reviews and high-volume workflows without compromise. The enhanced field of view is optimized for performance across diverse specimen types, and in a manner that is familiar and comfortable to them. By providing pathologists with this embedded high-power field of view, they are able to standardize the quantitative assessment of specific cells or features within a tissue sample, which is essential for cancer diagnosis, tumor grading, and determining patient prognosis, ensuring diagnostic confidence every time.

PathFlow Version 6 is built for the demands of modern pathology and the future of precision medicine. Post this

The newly developed tumor board module provides the focused workflow needs for supporting real-time collaboration across oncology teams, radiologists, and pathologists. With configurable workflows, secure data sharing, and the ability for both admins and pathologists to easily add, update and remove cases and images institutions can now conduct tumor board reviews with greater efficiency and clinical alignment.

"This release reflects our commitment to empowering pathologists with tools that not only enhance diagnostic accuracy but also foster meaningful collaboration," said Lisa-Jean Clifford, President of Gestalt Diagnostics. "PathFlow Version 6 is built for the demands of modern pathology and the future of precision medicine."

PathFlow V.6 is available immediately to existing customers and new partners seeking scalable, interoperable digital pathology solutions. It is being featured during DPA's Pathology Visions Conference in San Diego this week. Come to booth #600 for a personalized demonstration. Not going to Visions? Reach out for more information.

About Gestalt Gestalt transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, vendor-neutral, and AI-driven digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose diseases faster and more efficiently. Our PathFlow solution consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs of your facility in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks, allowing them to focus on their expertise – providing invaluable experience where it matters most. To learn more, visit www.gestaltdiagnostics.com and follow @Gestalt on LinkedIn

SOURCE Gestalt Diagnostics