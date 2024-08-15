Now Available: Lev by Knoll Height-Adjustable Table, Designed for Today and the Future

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knoll, a recognized leader in design for architectural interiors, today launches Lev by Knoll, a height-adjustable table. Taking the guesswork out of specifying sit-to-stand tables, this well-engineered, durable collection gives today's professionals and offices the flexibility to easily change and grow their space.

Lev by Knoll

Lev by Knoll is thoughtfully designed with a quiet aesthetic that harmonizes with the surrounding space and architecture. With a streamlined, lightly-scaled design and whisper-soft movement, this high-performance table is perfect for everything from flex spaces to personal desks.

Highly adaptable, Lev by Knoll meets the needs of the ever-evolving workspace and gives companies the freedom to change based on whatever their current needs happen to be. Lev by Knoll allows users to seamlessly switch between sitting and standing throughout the workday. With bases and tops offered separately, clients have flexibility to reconfigure after installation.

The worktop options for Lev by Knoll, including premium veneers and laminates, are specially curated to harmonize with an array of furniture, including the entire Knoll workplace portfolio. The collection is offered in a selection of sizes, switch options, and leg finishes.

Lev by Knoll is now available to contract customers through authorized Knoll and MillerKnoll dealers.

About Knoll

At the intersection of people and environments, there's Knoll. Founded in 1938, the company's creative collaborations with the most influential architects and designers of the day have yielded an unmatched portfolio of timeless products for the office, hospitality and home. Knoll was built on its belief that when furniture, interiors and architecture are designed harmoniously, we create spaces where people want to be. Knoll is part of MillerKnoll, a collective of the world's most dynamic design brands. Learn more at knoll.com.

