The iconic hazelnut‑cocoa spread makes its freezer‑aisle debut as the only ice cream made with real Nutella®

LE MARS, Iowa, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wells Enterprises announced today that Nutella Ice Cream, the only ice cream made with real Nutella®, is now available in freezers everywhere. The iconic hazelnut-cocoa flavor fans already love has made its official nationwide debut in a brand-new format: a smooth, creamy ice cream made with tasty Nutella® layers and swirls throughout. Nutella Ice Cream is available in cones and 14 fluid ounce containers.

Now Available Nationwide: Same Nutella® You Love, Now as Ice Cream

Nutella Ice Cream – 14-Fluid-Ounce Containers: The unmistakable Nutella® hazelnut-cocoa taste in a rich, multi-textured, spoonable format made for slow evenings and sharing at home. Available for a suggested retail price starting at $4.36, depending on the retail channel.

The unmistakable Nutella® hazelnut-cocoa taste in a rich, multi-textured, spoonable format made for slow evenings and sharing at home. Available for a suggested retail price starting at $4.36, depending on the retail channel. Nutella Ice Cream – 3.04-Fluid-Ounce Single-Serve Cones: The iconic flavor of Nutella® meets a satisfying crispy wafer cone, delivering a premium treat for spontaneous moments on the go. Available for a suggested retail price starting at $5.47 for a 4-pack, depending on the retail channel.

"Nutella has been a beloved part of people's lives for more than 60 years and bringing it to the freezer aisle is a milestone moment fans have been waiting for," said Noah Szporn, Senior Vice President of Nutella, Ferrero North America. "We can't wait for them to enjoy the iconic taste they love in a whole new way."

"Nutella is one of the most trusted flavors in the world and our job was simple: don't mess it up. Every decision we made was in service of delivering exactly what fans expect, now in a format they can enjoy straight from the freezer," said Isabella Chia, Chief Marketing Officer at Wells Enterprises.

As a way to give back to fans and celebrate 'Summer Fridays', Nutella Ice Cream is introducing Freezer Fridays, a limited-time promotion running through May. Fans can enter for a chance to win free Nutella Ice Cream by tagging a friend in the brand's giveaway post on social media. Entry requirements and rules can be found here and high-res product imagery can be found here. For more information on Nutella Ice Cream and the Freezer Fridays giveaway, follow Nutella on Instagram, X and Facebook.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 and headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa — recognized as the Ice Cream Capital of the World — the company produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products across all 50 states. Wells is an independent operating company of the Ferrero Group and manufactures its signature brands Blue Bunny®, Halo Top®, Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®. For more information, visit www.wellsenterprisesinc.com.

About Ferrero North America

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on X and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

About Nutella

Nutella® was born in 1964. The unique hazelnut spread that millions of people around the world love is made with a meticulous selection of high-quality ingredients and an exacting, artisan-inspired production. Today, the popular hazelnut spread is available in around 160 countries worldwide and has expanded to offer delicious snacks filled with creamy Nutella®, including Nutella Biscuits, Nutella B-ready, and Nutella & Go.

Ferrero Media Contact: Danielle Klausner, [email protected]

Wells Media Contact: Paige Preusse, [email protected]

Wells Press Office: [email protected]

SOURCE Wells Enterprises