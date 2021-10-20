Now Available: Next-Gen Release of NetSTAR inCompass® Offers Revolutionary & Future-Proof Solution to Encrypted Web Classification

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSTAR , the global leader in OEM integrated solutions for URL, IP Address, and web application categorization and threat intelligence, today is pleased to announce the global release of its next-generation URL categorization and reputation technology, inCompass® . New to this major release of inCompass is the value added ability for NetSTAR's OEM partners to address categorization of encrypted traffic and retrieve categorization, threat intelligence and key metadata from that encrypted traffic.

"This next-generation offering is about providing our partners added value and future-proof URL and web categorization from the rise of encrypted traffic," said Daniel Ashby, Senior Vice President of Global Business Development at NetSTAR. "inCompass already provides OEMs the market's most granular, accurate and robust URL categorization solution. Now we have taken it to another level to address the steady rise of encrypted traffic, in many cases over 95% of all traffic on the Internet, while maintaining our industry leading performance and minimal foot-print."

Since 2001, inCompass technology has been embedded into the products and services of more than 260 OEM partners ranging from hardware and software vendors, mobile operators, security solution vendors, and adtech companies. Backed with industry-leading internet categorization technology and telemetry data from over 1.4B endpoints worldwide, inCompass has analyzed and categorized over 36 billion URLs at the domain, path, and page-level in over 200 languages.

NetSTAR's next-generation inCompass is available immediately on a global basis to all existing and future OEM partners. Interested parties should contact us for more information.

