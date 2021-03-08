Now Available: Next Generation 10-Gigabit, 90W PoE Switch, Built for Urban Infrastructure and Building Automation Networks

Next Generation 10-Gigabit, 90W PoE Switch, Built for Urban Infrastructure and Building Automation Networks Tweet this

Additional features provide more flexibility and control. With PoE auto-recovery, the switch monitors and automatically reboots unresponsive PoE devices preventing the need for service calls. Built-in digital inputs and relay outputs allow for notification and alarm functionality for devices. PoE power can be controlled granularly, allowing power to be toggled on and off every few seconds on a schedule, making it a perfect application for PoE-powered lighting in security.

All of EtherWAN's products are backed by complimentary US-based tech support, giving customers the confidence to plan for their network's long-term needs, including maintenance and future growth. With networking training courses available, EtherWAN provides support for integrators and installers to effectively organize and maintain networks.

Hardened products, backed by a limited lifetime warranty, are rated to operate within a -40 to 167°F range and resist vibration and electromagnetic interference.

Visit EtherWAN's website for more details and learn how to integrate EX78934X into your network.

www.EtherWAN.com/us

About EtherWAN Systems, Inc.

EtherWAN is a world-leading manufacturer of Ethernet, PoE, Wireless, Media Converters and Fiber connectivity products designed for demanding environments. Founded in 1996 by NASA Engineers, EtherWAN's expertise lies in Urban Infrastructure connectivity solutions that make communities safe and secure. From in-house designed and manufactured products to the implementation and support for customers of all sizes, EtherWAN achieves an unparalleled level of reliability and quality when connectivity is crucial.

Press Contact:

Jim Toepper

Marketing and Product Director

[email protected]

714-779-3800 ext. 131

SOURCE EtherWAN Systems, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.etherwan.com/us

