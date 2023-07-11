NOW AVAILABLE ON AUDIO - STARSTRUCK: HOW I MAGICALLY TRANSFORMED CHICAGO INTO HOLLYWOOD FOR MORE THAN FIFTY YEARS BY CHICAGO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL FOUNDER MICHAEL KUTZA

News provided by

Michael Kutza

11 Jul, 2023, 07:30 ET

CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackstone Publishing just released the audio version of Starstruck: How I magically transformed Chicago into Hollywood for more than fifty years read by the author Michael Kutza, who founded the Festival more than fifty years ago. This provocative, sexy, irreverent memoir is unabridged and features a collection of voices of "A List" movie stars and details Kutza's wild ride from a child of doctors growing up on Chicago's West Side to the head of a World-Class film festival that transformed Chicago into an essential cinematic destination.

Continue Reading
New audio available for Starstruck by Michael Kutza
New audio available for Starstruck by Michael Kutza

Published by BearManor Media and distributed by Blackstone Publishing, the 5 hour 27 minute audio book, narrated by the author, describes in vivid detail how Kutza presided over an annual gathering that would, over the next half-century, host a veritable Who's Who of the film world – from Harold Lloyd to Clint Eastwood, Bette Davis to Viola Davis, Steven Spielberg to Spike Lee, Guillermo del Toro to Jodie Foster, and Lauren Bacall to Al Pacino. At the same time, the Chicago International Film Festival helped introduce a plethora of new talent that would go on to revolutionize the movie business, Culled from five decades of delivering dreams, deals and discoveries to the world, Kutza follows his rollicking journey heading the festival that predated Sundance, Tribeca and Toronto.

Sophia Loren, Oscar winner and legendary star boasts, "Michael is the real deal. He has heart, a great sense of humor, and he loves films for all the right reasons. I am blessed to call him a friend."

Oscar winning director of Platoon, JFK and Born on the Fourth of July, Oliver Stone goes on, "For many of us, Michael Kutza brought the great city of Chicago to life with his infectious love of film."

Blackstone's audio version of STARSTRUCK is available in CD and digital, wherever audiobooks are sold. The author is available for interviews both electronic and print. The audio is available for as low as $16.95.

Buy it here: Amazon and Downpour.

For further information, please contact Lynda O'Connor, O'Connor Communications Inc. [email protected], 847-615-5462, or David Brimm, [email protected], 847-444-1198.

SOURCE Michael Kutza

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.