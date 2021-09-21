Now Available: The Future of Media Converters

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EtherWAN launches a next generation product capable of delivering 90W PoE to remote devices while maintaining high gigabit speeds. The EL2242-BT is a hardened media converter that supports the latest IEEE 802.3bt PoE protocol.

"PoE devices that are connected at a distance greater than 328 ft need to use fiber. Since fiber cannot carry PoE, the EL2242-BT is a solution for what could previously only be accomplished with two products – a media converter and a PoE injector". Says Jim Toepper, EtherWAN's Director of Marketing & Products. "The EL2242-BT not only supports legacy PoE products, but also newer power-hungry outdoor cameras and access points with 90 Watts of 802.3bt PoE Support."

Whether you need more control over long-distance devices such as PTZ Cameras or LED lights, the EL2242-BT's 90W PoE via copper and Gigabit transfer speeds will simplify your networks while surviving harsh conditions (-40°F to 167°F.) By removing the need for two devices by putting both power and data capabilities near the device that needs it, the EL2242-BT allows users to simplify PoE connectivity and offer the distance capability of fiber. EtherWAN is ecstatic to announce the future of media converters.

EtherWAN's products are backed by complimentary US-based tech support, allowing customers to plan their network's long-term needs, including maintenance and future growth. With networking training courses available, EtherWAN provides support for integrators and installers to effectively organize and maintain networks.

EtherWAN's hardened products are backed by a limited lifetime warranty, rated to operate within a -40°F to 167°F range, and built to resist vibration and electromagnetic interference at 4x the level of commercial devices.

Visit EtherWAN's website for more details and learn how to integrate EL2242-BT into your network.

www.EtherWAN.com/us

About EtherWAN Systems, Inc.

EtherWAN Systems, Inc. is a world-leading manufacturer of Ethernet, PoE, Wireless, Media Converters and Fiber connectivity products for demanding environments. Founded in 1996 by NASA Engineers, EtherWAN's expertise lies in Urban Infrastructure connectivity solutions that make communities safe and secure. From in-house designed and manufactured products to the implementation and support for customers of all sizes, EtherWAN achieves unparalleled levels of reliability and quality when connectivity is crucial.

CONTACT:

Jim Toepper

Marketing and Product Director

[email protected]

714-779-3800 ext. 131

SOURCE EtherWAN Systems, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.etherwan.com/

