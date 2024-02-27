NOW AVAILABLE: THE GAMECHANGING ORACLE RED BULL RACING RBS#01 ELECTRIC SCOOTER

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of meticulous design and development, the game changing Oracle Red Bull Racing RBS#01 electric scooter is now available and ready to ship — the team's first venture into the consumer product sector.

Available now in the US, the RBS#01 is a unique opportunity for the public to experience the engineering brilliance of F1 World Champions.

"The RBS#01 marks the launch of Oracle Red Bull Racing's first consumer product," said Rob Gray, Technical Director of Red Bull Advanced Technologies. "Our team of engineers have developed a trailblazing e-Scooter that aims to disrupt the market. Winning performance is at the heart of everything we do and through rigorous testing and the development of a full carbon-fiber chassis, the RBS#01 delivers a truly unique riding experience."

Designed over the course of 2,500 engineering hours, the RBS#01 is the ultimate electric scooter. It's a ground-up, pure bespoke design done by the world's best F1 engineers when left to their own devices. Nearly no component is shared with any other product on the market.

Taking cues from the F1 car, the design team built the chassis out of primarily carbon fiber and chose oversized karting tires as the rubber of choice. The carbon construction is light and has incredible performance characteristics, while the oversized tires keep the scooter stuck to the ground at high speed and reduce the need for suspension. Power is provided by a 750W electric drive unit that makes 80Nm of torque, all fueled by a 760Wh battery concealed inside the deck.

To prove the design concept, Oracle Red Bull Racing subjected the scooter to a series of Finite Element Analysis (FEA) tests to ensure it would stand up to extreme use. In testing that included drop tests, jump tests, and free fall tests, the RBS#01 came away rated to withstand 2 tones of weight and 3G of load.

The RBS#01 is the only electric scooter on the market with a full carbon fiber chassis, redefining the definition of lightweight when comparative to size, coming in at a mere 50.7lbs and delivering a power-to-weight ratio a racing car would be proud of.

Cabling from the cockpit is channeled internally through the single-sided carbon steering column, giving the RBS#01 a sleek aesthetic.

ABOUT THE RBS#01

Available in the USA only. Production extremely limited.

Full specifications:

Chassis: Carbon fiber construction

Weight: 50.7 lbs

Power: 750w

Torque: 80Nm

Range: approx. 40 miles

Battery: 50.4V, 15Ah / 760Wh

Charging Time: 5 hours

Max Climb Angle: 25 degrees

Brakes: 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes

Wheels: One-piece high-grade alloy

Tires: Semi-slick 11x5.5-6.0"

IP Rating: IP65

Warranty: Two years comprehensive

Max Rider Weight: 265 lbs

