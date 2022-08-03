Now Booking: Puerto Vallarta, Spring Break 2023

STS Travel announces exclusive 2023 Spring Break expansion to Mexico's jewel: Puerto Vallarta.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexico's popular west coast destination has partnered with STS Travel to bring 2023 the Ultimate Spring Break Experience in Puerto Vallarta. The party kicks off March 6 at the home base of Vamar Vallarta , an all-inclusive four-star resort on the iconic Bay of Banderas. Spring Breakers will enjoy daily beach and pool parties hosted by International DJs, DJ Madds , and DJ Twinsick , and the world famous Spring Break Party Cruise, an open-bar sunset cruise and the quintessential highlight to every Puerto Vallarta Spring Break Vacation.

Spring Break 2023 Puerto Vallarta #1 Spring Break Resort Vamar Vallarta Spring Break 2023 Vamar Vallarta Main Stage

After the sun sets, the party continues at Puerto Vallarta's legendary nightclubs including Mandala , La Vaquita , La Strana , Dorothy , Biblioteca and Senor Frogs , offering open-bar and exclusive access for all attending STS VIP travelers.

The 253-room beachfront resort offers guests four swimming pools, four restaurants, and five bars including three swim-up pool bars. Available accommodations include standard rooms, superior rooms with balconies and popular one-, two- and three-bedroom suites ideal for hosting parties and recouping from the day's escapades.

For the higher-end Spring Breakers, STS is offering luxurious Private Villas with four to 10 bedrooms and occupancy rates of 10 to 22. Villa packages include a private chef, private villas staff, and transportation.

Space is limited! Book your group at ststravel.com , [email protected] or 800-648-4849.

VAMAR VALLARTA

Hotel Vamar Vallarta, an all-inclusive marina & beach resort, harnesses the true pleasure of relaxation. Surrounded by views of the spectacular Bay of Banderas, Vamar is distinguished by its luxurious accommodations, exquisite cuisine and excellent location within the exclusive Marina Vallarta area.

The hotel is located steps from local boutiques, art galleries, bars, restaurants, and 15- minutes from downtown Puerto Vallarta and the famous Malecon.

Learn more at vamarvallarta.com .

STUDENT TRAVEL SERVICES

Student Travel Services (STSTravel.com) makes planning Spring Break easy. Vacation packages are designed with college students in mind. Each package includes round trip airfare, hotel transfers, all-inclusive resort accommodations, a complete schedule of activities featuring daily parties, contests, DJ's and events, and on-site reps. The optional STS VIP Party Package provides express access to nightly open bar parties and events at the most popular clubs. Top destinations for Spring Break 2023 include Nassau Bahamas, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas Mexico and Punta Cana Dominican Republic.

Book your Spring Break travel packages at ststravel.com or call 800-648-4849.

Media contact:

Jake Jacobsen

[email protected]

410-995-8526

SOURCE STS Travel