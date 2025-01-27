Now Called re:Members, Complementary Solutions Continue Working Together under New Unifying Name

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Like the tasty mix of peanut butter and chocolate, products loved and respected by member-based organizations are now known by a unifying name, "re:Members."

Products formerly known as Billhighway, ChapterSpot, greekbill, and Impexium will continue to work together as re:Members Financials, re:Members CRM, and re:Members AMS, respectively. Clients will benefit from even more new features enabled by the integrated re:Members suite of solutions.

"Our unifying name reflects both the better-together nature of our products, and our focus on helping members…because it's all about your members," said Paul Edelmann, CEO of re:Members.

Client staff and their members rely on the valuable benefits made possible by each product in the re:Members suite as well as the benefits powered by the integration of the solutions in the suite.

"Our Financials, CRM, and AMS products complement each other in powerful ways that enable our clients to offer exceptional benefits to their members," said Joe McMenemon, EVP of Enterprise Solutions at re:Members. "We are honored to serve them and are fully committed to their success."

To protect client organizations, re:Members will remain intensely focused on cybersecurity, compliance, and financial integrity. Protecting members' personal data and financial integrity are fundamental priorities of member-based organizations – one of the key reasons associations and fraternal organizations have relied on re:Members for years, even decades.

Discover how re:Members is pursuing its mission to help clients improve the world at https://www.remembers.com

About re:Members:

re:Members is the leading provider of software that helps member-based, non-profit organizations improve the world. Learn more at https://www.remembers.com.

