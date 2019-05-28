NOW CFO accepted into Forbes Finance Council

SALT LAKE CITY, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW CFO, a national "roll up our sleeves" full service consulting firm with a focus on outsourced, fractional and temporary CFO, Controller and Accounting services, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

Brian Hayes, Partner at NOW CFO was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance includes a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Brian Hayes into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

Hayes will be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"We're excited about joining the Forbes Finance council and we look forward to actively participating and contributing insights, perspectives and points of view to support and strengthen our leadership role in our industry," said Hayes.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Finance Council, visit forbesfinancecouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT NOW CFO

NOW CFO is a "roll up our sleeves" full-service national consulting firm with a focus on outsourced, fractional, and temporary CFO, Controller, accounting service needs. For more information, visit our website at https://nowcfo.com

