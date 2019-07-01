NOW CFO Announces New Location in Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "roll up your sleeve" full-service accounting and placement firm NOW CFO has added a Las Vegas office (https://www.nowcfo.com/locations/las-vegas/) to its growing list of markets. NOW CFO provides CFO, Controller, and Accounting level services to Nevada businesses of all sizes in hopes of delivering marginal resilience in preparation of a future recession.

"Las Vegas is best known for The Strip," said Brian Hayes, Regional Partner at NOW CFO. "The 2008 financial crisis struck this city hard, largely because the economy was overly reliant on tourism and construction." As a result, Nevada shifted its focus to industries such as healthcare and technology to reduce its dependence on the gaming industry and diversify its workforce.

"Nevada has taken huge steps to expand its economy since 2008," Managing Partner and CEO, Jim Bennett explains. "However, as long as the economy is driven by tourism, Las Vegas will have an above-average risk during economic downturns." This provides NOW CFO with a unique opportunity to help local companies implement financial strategies in preparation of a future recession. NOW CFO provides services from cash flow analysis and forecasting to profit/loss reports and raising capital. "Whether you're expecting to be impacted by the recession or not, preparing is good for businesses in any industry," Bennett mentions.

NOW CFO is backed by a team of over 200 consultants that provide ongoing and project-based work. Their established footprint allows them to access a vast network of professionals, making them experts in a range of industries and services. "Accounting is a complex field, and no two accounting jobs looks the same," Bennett continues, "our consultants are trained to synthesize information gathered, critically evaluate it, and communicate it in a cohesive and logical way."

The Partners at NOW CFO are excited about the opportunity Nevada represents. "Las Vegas has the potential to be the largest community-focused city in the world that encourages and empowers people to follow their passion," Bennett concludes. "Our goal for the Las Vegas office is to provide lift to people and businesses of Nevada."

NOW CFO is a full-service national consulting firm with a focus on outsourced, fractional, and interim CFO, Controller, accounting service needs. For more information, visit our website at https://nowcfo.com

