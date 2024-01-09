NOW® Consumer Survey Unlocks Top Wellness and Health Priorities For 2024

Trusted Natural Products Manufacturer Finds Supplements for Energy, Sleep and Mood Support, and Heart Health Among Top Priorities; Shares Tips for Shopping for Trusted Brands

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no surprise that packed schedules and never-ending to-do lists weigh heavily on people's health, and the need for energy support to get through each day is a priority. In fact, a recent consumer survey commissioned by leading natural products manufacturer NOW® (Suzy.com, October 2023) revealed nearly half of respondents (48%) are looking for supplements to bolster their energy levels. In addition to increased energy, respondents cited better sleep (35%), improved stress and mood support (30%) and cardiovascular/heart health support (26%) were top wellness priorities and opportunities to find quality supportive supplements.

"NOW is the ultimate destination to meet all your supplement needs. With so many (900+) high-quality and highly tested options, I like to say NOW truly has something for everyone" said DJ Blatner, NOW Wellness Expert and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN). "What blows my mind is the 19,000 tests NOW performs each month, from raw ingredients to finished products, so people can feel confident that what's listed on the label is what they'll find in the bottle."

Blatner recommends some NEW supplements from NOW to support consumers' stated wellness priorities. As always, it's important to consult a doctor and/or healthcare professional when starting or changing a supplement routine:

Increased Energy*: NOW® Sports Sustained Energy is specifically formulated with nutrients to support sustained energy production and mental alertness, including B vitamins, tyrosine and iodine to support optimal thyroid function, plus a blend of immediate and sustained release caffeine.*

NOW® Sports Sustained Energy is specifically formulated with nutrients to support sustained energy production and mental alertness, including B vitamins, tyrosine and iodine to support optimal thyroid function, plus a blend of immediate and sustained release caffeine.* Better Sleep and Stress/Mood Support*: NOW® Calm & Focus uses clinically validated Zembrin® to help promote a feeling of calm while enhancing mental alertness, including memory and emotional stability.* Zembrin® may also help people get to sleep faster by promoting mental relaxation, but not drowsiness.*

NOW® Calm & Focus uses clinically validated Zembrin® to help promote a feeling of calm while enhancing mental alertness, including memory and emotional stability.* Zembrin® may also help people get to sleep faster by promoting mental relaxation, but not drowsiness.* Improved Cardiovascular Function/Heart Health*: NOW® Heart Health Probiotic features Lactobacillus reuteri LRC™, the first heart health probiotic with scientific backing.* It helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels already within the normal range by affecting its production in the liver, as well as through the body's natural elimination pathways.* LRC™ also promotes a balanced immune system response and can boost vitamin D levels.* NOW is one of few supplement manufacturers to use DNA fingerprinting to ensure probiotic strain authenticity.

Supplements have become a regular part of the daily routine, with about three out of four (74% ) U.S. adults taking dietary supplements, and over half (55%) qualifying as "regular users," according to the 2023 CRN Consumer Survey on Dietary Supplements. But with so many options on the market, finding trusted, safe and effective options is crucial. And consumers agree. NOW®'s survey also revealed nearly ALL respondents (a combined 98%) cited concerns about supplement effectiveness, safety, and quality as barriers to purchase.

"It's so important for people to do their research on brands before purchasing," said Blatner. "Despite what some say about the supplement industry being unregulated, there are federal regulations and laws in place that supplement manufacturers must follow to manufacture safe products. Trusted brands meet (and often exceed) these requirements and offer full transparency to their consumers. There are several strategies shoppers can use to find trusted companies and boost their confidence in the products they purchase."

Here, Blatner shares six tips on how to find a trusted and quality brand when purchasing supplements:

On the label or company website, look for GMP and third-party certification logos (Informed Sport, USDA Organic, etc.). NOW has a GMP seal on their products which means they follow current Good Manufacturing Practices as established by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). NOW is cGMP certified and continues to maintain its "A" rating since first earning it in 2001. NOW also holds a variety of third-party seals and certifications for the quality and safety of its products, including third-party certification of its manufacturing process via globally recognized Intertek, and the NOW® Sports line is certified via Informed Sport, which ensures finished products are free from WADA's 200+ banned substances. Avoid supplements that make outlandish claims or use proprietary blends. Supplements are not magic bullets and if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Any claims that NOW makes on its labels are substantiated by scientific data. Find companies that share detailed information about their quality control and product testing on their websites or other platforms. As Blatner stated, NOW conducts over 19,000 tests per month from raw ingredients to finished products in its world class labs. All ingredients are routinely tested for identity, purity, potency, heavy metals, pesticides and agricultural chemicals, and possible pollutants, including pharmaceuticals. In fact, NOW's microbiology and analytical labs are third-party ISO 17025 accredited to ensure the purity and potency of ingredients. NOW also employs more than 150 quality staff including about 60 scientists trained on today's most cutting-edge analytical instruments. Meet a few of them here. Look for brands that use some trademarked ingredients. The ingredients are typically called out on the label or ingredient panel. Trademarked ingredients can support product credibility, safety and efficacy since the ingredient supplier has already done the research and can clinically validate the health and label claims. Purchase from reliable sources – whether that be in stores or online. Purchasing directly on the manufacturer's website, for example, can provide assurance that the product was manufactured and shipped directly from the company. If applicable, ensure credible and qualified third-party experts stand behind the brand/product. If a brand says products were formulated by credible experts, ensure they share the proof of that. Do research to confirm any experts promoting the brand on social or other channels are legit and carry meaningful credentials within the health and wellness space.

For more information about NOW and its quality processes, industry-leading labs and manufacturing protocols, ingredient sourcing, third-party certifications and accreditations, visit: nowfoods.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About NOW

Founded by Elwood Richard in 1968 on the belief that natural is better, NOW has grown from a small family operation into one of the most highly respected manufacturers in the natural products industry. Still a family-owned company today, NOW provides customers with a comprehensive approach to wellness by offering more than 1,400 dietary supplements, functional foods, sports nutrition, health and beauty products, and essential oils. NOW is committed to offering safe, affordable products of the highest quality and is a highly regarded advocate in the natural products industry. After more than 55 years in the natural products industry, NOW remains committed to its original mission – to provide value in products and services that empower people to lead healthier lives.

