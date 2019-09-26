Now Delivering: Kahala Brands Partners With Postmates To Provide On-Demand Delivery From Their Well-Known Brands

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Postmates, the leader in enabling anyone to have anything delivered on-demand and Kahala Brands , the parent company of brands you know and love such as Cold Stone Creamery, Pinkberry, Blimpie, The Counter Custom Burgers, Baja Fresh and more, today announced that they've partnered to provide delivery from over 20 of their brands.

"We're excited to deliver for Kahala Brands, a company with 29 brands and nearly 3,000 locations worldwide," said Dan Mosher, SVP, Merchant Lead, Postmates. "As the leader in on-demand, we are confident that we will do an incredible job serving all of Kahala Brands, including Postmates customers' favorites Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry."

"We are thrilled to work with Postmates to bring our premium brands directly to your doorstep," said Steve Evans, SVP, Marketing, Kahala Brands. "Postmates is a strong leader in the on-demand delivery industry and we are looking forward to growing our delivery business together."

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choices in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in about 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 75 of the top 100 restaurant companies in the US.

To order from participating locations, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android . Customers can pay zero delivery fees when they subscribe to Postmates membership service, Postmates Unlimited, for $9.99 per month

To get more information about being a merchant on the Postmates platform, please visit https://postmates.com/partner .

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates helps people unlock the best of their cities – and their lives, with the leading on-demand "anything" network. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the on-demand delivery movement in the U.S. by offering delivery from restaurants and stores previously only available offline. The company now operates in nearly 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 800 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

About Kahala Brands™

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Kahala Brands, owned by MTY Food Group Inc., is one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3300 locations in roughly 30 countries. The portfolio of brands includes: Cold Stone Creamery®, Blimpie®, Maui Wowi®, Pinkberry®, TacoTime®, Samurai Sam's Teriyaki Grill®, NrGize Lifestyle Cafe™, Surf City Squeeze®, Planet Smoothie®, tasti D-lite®, Johnnie's New York Pizzeria™, Cereality®, Kahala Coffee Traders® , Frullati Café & Bakery™, Rollerz™, Ranch One®, America's Taco Shop®, Great Steak™, Baja Fresh®, La Salsa®, Mucho Burrito®, Manchu Wok®, Thai ExpressTM, Extreme Pita®, Ginger Sushi Boutique™, The Counter ®, BUILT Custom Burgers®, Grabbagreen® and sweetFrog®.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com

