Now, Enterprise Compliance and Development Teams can Learn Digital Accessibility Best Practices On-the-Fly from Industry Experts with A11yAcademy™ Built-in Training

A11yAcademy™ by Allyable puts the collective expertise of digital accessibility specialists at the fingertips of enterprise/SME compliance and development teams to streamline project management, improve ESG, and reduce the costs and complexity of meeting international guidelines.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premiere digital accessibility SaaS technology company Allyable introduces A11yAcademy™—the industry's first built-in, real-time compliance education tool—as an integral component of its best-selling digital accessibility project management platform, A11yAble360™.

David Adi, CEO

A11yAcademy puts the collective expertise of industry specialists at the fingertips of internal development and compliance teams, helping to close the learning gap about digital accessibility regulations and best-practice remediations. Its comprehensive, built-in curriculum covers all key topics of digital accessibility knowledge, such as Accessibility Fundamentals, Compliance Testing, Designing for Accessibility, Manual & Automatic Remediation, and specific guidelines for WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) 2.1 AA, EU341509, Section 508, ADA, and other global criteria.

A11yAcademy's built-in knowledgebase and real-time wizards are fully integrated within the company's top-selling, patented, artificial intelligence (AI)-based A11yAble360 project management platform, as well as individual A11yDev™, A11yAudit™, and A11yFix™ modules.

Allyable's CEO David Adi says, "Through A11yAcademy and our built-in knowledgebase, we can train customers on-the-fly—consistently, accurately, and cost-effectively—as they utilize some or all the components of our A11yAble360 AI-based digital accessibility project management suite of tools. This educational functionality, together with our automated A-Z technology solutions, reduces the costs and complexity of meeting international compliance standards for enterprises and SMEs (small-medium enterprises) worldwide and supplies many other benefits."

As the accessibility of websites and other digital assets has become a top priority for enterprises worldwide, using the A11yAble360 platform and A11yAcademy can bring significant value to their compliance process. Allyable designed its innovative solution to not only accelerate efficiency and provide a fast return on investment (ROI), but also to increase online performance, improve user experience, and boost Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ratings through enhanced digital accessibility knowledge—all of which are of critical importance to gain a competitive advantage.

Enterprise/SME compliance and development teams may request a free, no-obligation demo for more information about how A11yAcademy and other groundbreaking digital accessibility project management SaaS solutions from Allyable can help streamline their compliance efforts to conform to all international regulations while reducing costs and complexity.

ABOUT ALLYABLE

Allyable is a leading SaaS technology developer, driven by a passion to create a more connected world for all with a fast, simple, affordable solution to meet international accessibility compliance guidelines. The multinational company has developed a comprehensive, 360-degree suite of project management tools that streamline compliance, reducing costs and complexity, through advanced automation technology, machine learning, AI (artificial intelligence) crowdsourcing, and image processing. Its modular, comprehensive AllyAble360 technology platform empowers enterprise web teams around the globe to make their internet content and digital assets equally accessible to people living with disabilities. Allyable is the only DOBE-certified digital accessibility supplier in the industry. Learn more: https://allyable.com.

Media Contact: David Adi, CEO

[email protected]

1-215-920-0311

SOURCE Allyable