Now Hiring 600,000 Well-Paid Workers: National Careers In Trades Week Builds Awareness for Rewarding and Essential Skilled Trade Jobs

New Research Shows the Majority of Teens Would Consider a Job in the Skilled Trades Over College Knowing the Pay is Higher Than Average

CHANTILLY, Va., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Careers in Trades Week (NCIT), which takes place April 6-10, 2026, comes at an opportune time for people seeking rewarding, essential careers with excellent pay and strong benefits, including healthcare and pensions. While U.S. workers are experiencing a stagnant job market with fewer job postings and positions that are harder to secure, well-compensated skilled trade job openings keep growing due to infrastructure and other projects vital to the economy.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), professions in the skilled trades will experience faster-than-average job growth between 2024 and 2034, with the Occupational Outlook predicting over 600,000 construction job openings each year and a current median annual wage of $58,000 (up from $55,000 in 2025), remaining higher than the median for all occupations. They also do not result in debt that can accompany a college path. And according to Construction Labor Research Council, nationwide, workers are averaging pay hikes above 4%, as employers look to attract and retain workers in a tight labor market.

New research conducted by Wakefield Research on behalf of the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors' National Association (SMACNA) shows that 75 percent of teens aged 13-18 would consider a trade job over going to college. The most compelling reasons for teens opting for a trade over college are higher pay, good benefits, and paid apprenticeships, cited by 30 percent of teens. Other considerations that would sway a teen to the trades include opportunity to be promoted (24%), knowing a job is vital to the economy (21%), and the number of available trade positions growing faster than the average job (19%).

"Skilled professions offer rewarding career opportunities for all people, including young adults, women, veterans, and anyone who is looking for a career change," said SMACNA CEO Frank Wall. "The wages and job security that trade careers offer provide a faster means to home ownership, upward mobility, and saving for retirement that other pathways don't always ensure."

In addition to the sheet metal and HVAC industries , the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers (SMART), and International Training Institute (ITI) who led the initiative in 2025, other leading trade groups have joined National Careers in Trades Week to build awareness for all they have to offer and how their disciplines leave lasting legacies on society. These include, the Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA), National Energy Management Institute (NEMI), the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), and the Sheet Metal Occupational Health Institute Trust (SMOHIT).

"A career in the electrical industry offers more than a paycheck, it offers purpose, stability, and opportunity. Electrical construction professionals are building the systems that power our economy, keep our communities safe, and bring us light at the flick of a switch. This industry provides high-quality training, competitive wages, strong benefits, and clear pathways for advancement, allowing individuals to successfully transform their lives and families while contributing to a more connected and sustainable future," said David Long, CEO of NECA.

Throughout National Careers in Trades Week, cross-industry visibility efforts will showcase the benefits of choosing careers in the skilled trades among job seekers and the American public. The goal is to fill the hundreds of thousands of jobs that are essential to national and global economies and infrastructure projects, including, for example, the construction of chip plants, stadiums, healthcare facilities, factories, and data centers. As categorized by the BLS, skilled trades encompass a wide range of professions that typically require specialized training or apprenticeships that are essential for industries such as construction, manufacturing, energy and transportation. Key examples include sheet metal workers, HVAC technicians, electricians, pipefitters, welders, plumbers, masons, and carpenters among many more.

"There is a lot that has changed about our country over the years: technology, artificial intelligence, you name it. But one thing that won't ever change is this simple fact: We need skilled trades workers to build our country," said Michael Coleman, General President of SMART. "SMART members are doing that from coast to coast, whether building new hospitals, ensuring air quality in schools, or making sure apartment and office buildings run as efficiently as possible. We're excited to shine a light on the many career paths available to workers in our industry during National Careers in Trades Week — and well beyond."

The 2026 research was conducted by Wakefield Research on behalf of the SMACNA among 500 U.S. parents of kids currently enrolled in high school or college between January 13-21, 2026, using an email invitation and an online survey.

