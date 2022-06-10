Now Hiring: SpeedBird Puts Pilots First as Florida's Fastest Growing Private Air Charter Expands with New Aircraft

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida's fastest growing private air charter service is seeking qualified captains and first officers as the company expands its fleet. SpeedBird, a division of The HeliTeam, offers a pilot-first culture with best-in-class compensation and benefits for experienced flight teams. Pilots enjoy an unrivaled work-life balance with an 8/6 schedule, no relocation requirement and day, monthly and annual incentive bonuses, and a dedicated crew concierge.

Based in Orlando, Florida, SpeedBird is ARGUS Gold-rated for its commitment to safety, pilot training and proactive maintenance. Its fleet of luxury aircraft include the Citation X, Beechjet 400A, King Air 350, Cessna CJ2 and Cessna CJ3. Each boasts ultramodern, high-quality amenities and technical features, making each trip a pleasure for passengers and crew alike.

"Ensuring our clients a safe, personalized and comfortable travel experience begins with our company culture," said Chief Executive Officer Christopher Bull. "We welcome – and encourage – our pilots to be leading voices within SpeedBird, and we prioritize their insights and feedback in every aspect of our business. We are seeking pilots who want to help us shape an unparalleled client experience while authentically enhancing our culture as we continue to grow."

"Working as a SpeedBird pilot means you have flexibility and camaraderie in your professional life," said Kevin Rice, a first officer at SpeedBird who values the company's culture and commitment to building relationships both internally and externally. "Our captains and first officers genuinely enjoy working together, which is important when we're sitting next to each other through eight-hour flights. I consider my captain a close friend."

First officers with a minimum of 1,500 flight hours and captains with a minimum of 3,000 hours, plus impeccable safety records may apply online at www.flyspeedbird.com/careers.

