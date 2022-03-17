Now Hiring: Survey of Healthcare Financial Leaders Highlights Most In-Demand Revenue Cycle Positions

Registrars Billing specialists Patient follow-up Front-office staff Central scheduling Denial specialists Authorization staff Claims specialists Collections

"We're seeing staffing gaps at every stage of the revenue cycle process," said Amy Raymond, vice president of revenue cycle operations at AKASA. "Revenue cycle departments are essential to the success of a healthcare organization. But this function of healthcare isn't care-related and thus, often considered not revenue-generating. The result? Reactive, rather than proactive, hiring. When there's a demand, revenue cycle specialists are hired. When there's less demand, they're let go. This reactionary hiring cycle results in permanent workers often facing too much work, and patients having a less-than-stellar financial experience."

Because of the difficulty to recruit, this also squeezes leaders on effectively retaining top talent. It's challenging to find the time and resources required to train and upskill revenue cycle specialists currently on staff. Even if you have experienced employees, they're likely facing more work than they can handle and not working at the top of their skill set — making them underutilized and at risk of leaving. To help fill in the staffing gaps and elevate staff, hospitals and healthcare systems are increasingly looking to AI-powered automation solutions.

"When you weave in an effective automation tool, you're adding a team member, or an entire team of members, that integrates with your staff and helps things run smoother," said Raymond. "The technology essentially provides you with virtual full-time employees. Some of the work your team is doing now can be reassigned to the automation, freeing up the team to handle more value-generating tasks that require true human judgment."

Commissioned by AKASA, the survey fielded responses from 411 chief financial officers and revenue cycle leaders at hospitals and health systems across the United States through the Healthcare Financial Management Association's (HFMA) Pulse Survey program between December 1, 2021 and December 21, 2021. The national survey was designed to assess the adoption of automation in revenue cycle operations at hospitals and health systems across the U.S.

