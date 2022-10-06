NOW IN 14 CITIES, INROADS COLLEGE LINKS PROGRAM SETS ITS SIGHTS ON 25 BY 2025

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INROADS College Links currently provides coaching, mentoring, and professional development to over 1,400 students in 14 states across the nation. As part of its mission to help high school students with diverse backgrounds prepare for college and successful careers, INROADS is committed to expanding its College Links program to 25 cities by 2025 to reach even more students to provide a pathway to leadership and successful careers.

College Links Fall Kickoff will be held virtually on October 6, 2022.

"Since starting the College Links program, I have gained so much experience that will give me an advantage when applying to my dream college," said Olivia Stewart, INROADS College Links scholar. "I am so glad that I chose this path for myself and that more high school students will be able to experience it as well."

College Links helps students from a variety of states across the nation gain valuable experience and exposure, which ultimately benefits the program's overarching goal of reducing the admission and enrollment gap between minority and white students. The program introduces scholars to STEM, business, and social and behavioral science careers. This is essential because they leave the program prepared for the next steps of their college path, while also gaining the connections and experience that will make them more attractive to colleges/universities and equip them with the tools they need to succeed in college and beyond.

This year's College Links Kickoff event will be held virtually on October 6 at 6:30 p.m. CST. Students, parents, INROADS alumni, community, and corporate partners are invited to learn more about the high school college and career readiness program at the kickoff event. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the INROADS team of program managers, ask questions, see what is in store for the 2022-23 program year, and meet students from across the nation. RSVP for the launch event at bit.ly/college-links-kickoff.

"We want to make a difference in the lives of minority students by setting them on the path to being successful and we appreciate the chance to provide them with all the resources they'll need to excel in higher education," said Andrea Johnson-Lee, National College Links Program Director, INROADS, Inc. "As a result, these students will go on to impact the world through helping other minorities gain the same access."

Fourteen cities host the program monthly for scholars to gain career exploration and exposure, and INROADS is continuing to expand its markets to reach a goal of 25 cities within the next three years. Just this year, Charleston, WV, and San Antonio, TX, were a few to join in, but many others, such as St. Louis and Salt Lake City, are expected to join soon as well. The current host cities include Houston, TX; Nashville, TN; Birmingham, AL; Dallas, TX; Cincinnati, OH; Oakland, CA; Newark, NJ; Minneapolis, MN; Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Washington DC; and Orlando, FL.

The INROADS College Links Program is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. To apply, visit INROADS.org/college-links.

To learn more about how you can get a program started in your city, contact [email protected].

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that effects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 30,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

SOURCE INROADS