Now insurance marketers can optimize their lead gen investments to maximize life-time value for their company

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobility data and analytics company Arity announced that its audience of nearly 100 million drivers is now available in the Transparent.ly platform, a powerful combination giving auto insurance marketers new and unprecedented opportunities to be smarter and more sophisticated in how they leverage leads through their marketing funnel.

By combining Transparent.ly's high-intent audiences with Arity's risk analysis, marketers can now optimize their bidding based on the lifetime value of the consumer.

Leveraging telematics insights from nearly 100 million drivers, Arity's Driving Risk Audiences empower insurance marketers to know driving risk up front and use it to best understand what types of drivers they want in their book of business. Insurance marketers can use this information to eliminate guesswork at new business and confidently adjust their bidding to win the most valuable customers, those who are the least risky drivers on road.

Transparent.ly is a digital platform that aggregates high-intent auto insurance shoppers when they're getting close to a purchasing decision and helps auto insurance marketers segment and target shoppers based on a variety of attributes and behaviors.

"This integration is a unique and valuable solution that empowers auto insurance marketers to bid smarter for the most valuable shoppers like never before," said Fred Dimesa, Head of Advertising and Data Solutions at Arity. "At a time when insurers are looking to grow their business with high-intent customers, the ability to tailor lead generation efforts based on how people are driving on the road is critical to profitability."

"Transparent.ly's real-time bidding platform allows advertisers to tailor their bids along dozens of consumer attributes to provide a customized bid for each consumer," said Patrick Cross, CEO of Transparent.ly. "Arity's Driving Risk Audiences is a game changer as it allows auto insurance advertisers to bid on consumers actual driving behavior, the single largest factor effecting a carrier's profitability. Advertisers on Transparent.ly's platform will be able to bid much more efficiently from an LTV standpoint than has ever been possible before or is available in any other marketplace."

Arity securely collects real-time mobility data from smartphones, and groups this data into audiences based on common driving behaviors including how risky drivers are and how much they drive.

Arity values privacy and takes the privacy of user data seriously. To enhance user privacy, Arity maintains driving behavior information in a de-identified format, which means it is not stored or associated with personally identifiable information such as name, phone number, address, or any other data that would allow Arity to reasonably match an individual's personally identifiable information to driving behavior information.

About Arity

Arity is a mobility data and analytics company that provides data-driven solutions to companies invested in transportation, enabling them to deliver mobility services that are smarter, safer, and more economical. Insurance companies, automobile manufacturers, and sharing economy companies turn to Arity to better understand driving behavior, manage risk, operate more safely and ultimately increase their bottom line. The Arity platform is built on billions of miles of historical driving data from more than 120 million active telematics connections and over a decade of data directly from cars. Arity was founded by The Allstate Corporation and launched in 2016.

About Transparent.ly

Transparent.ly is obsessed with creating the most efficient marketplace for acquiring online consumers. Its technology offers advertisers advanced features and data with which to bid optimally. Transparent.ly's standard revenue share to publishers is the highest in the industry and it is the only clicks marketplace to provide the economics to all parties in a transaction, promoting better information, more data sharing and greater marketplace efficiently. Transparent.ly was founded in 2018 and has been growing dramatically since inception.

