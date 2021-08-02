Now Is The Best Time To Experience Pilates in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting August 1, 2021, men and women of all ages have an unprecedented chance to discover the benefits of Pilates at a surprisingly low cost. Swan Pilates, a highly rated professional Pilates studio in Oro Valley, Arizona, is offering an introductory one-hour private class for only $20. For those curious about Pilates, this is a timely opportunity to experience whole-body physical fitness exercises and learn more about the life-changing effects of Pilates -- at more than 75 percent off the usual rate for a private class.

Certified Pilates teachers guide students of all ages through the innovative Swan Pilates studio equipment. Susan Swan, owner of Swan Pilates studio in Oro Valley, Arizona, is a former nurse and medical administrator who brings years of health care experience to her Pilates teaching.

Swan Pilates is fully equipped with the latest models of world-class Pilates equipment, including the famous reclining "Reformers," along with the Pilates "Cadillacs," "Towers," "Wunder Chairs," and more. Highly trained and fully certified teachers guide the clients as they use the equipment to build core postural and abdominal muscles and strengthen arms and legs.

The benefits of Pilates, when compared to typical gym workouts, include more than muscle growth and cardiovascular fitness, although that's part of the payoff from continued Pilates practice. "We take a global approach to the whole body," emphasizes Susan Swan, studio owner. "We can actually see remarkable injury recovery and anti-aging results for our clients."

What is Pilates?

When physical trainer Joseph Pilates developed his innovative exercise system in New York City in the 1930s, ballet dancers flocked to his studio to build balance and flexibility. Since then, professional and "weekend" athletes have turned to Pilates to increase stamina, recuperate from injuries, and even improve a golf swing.

Today, people of all ages work out on the specialized exercise equipment that Pilates developed. The results are cumulative: the longevity benefits include positive effects on the respiratory, neuromuscular, and neurological systems.

Fun, function, forever!

"At Swan Pilates, our theme is 'fun, function, forever' when it comes to physical fitness," Swan emphasizes. "For all of us, the best part of teaching is witnessing the changes and happiness our clients experience."

Call or text 520-297-7070 to reserve your special offer $20 introductory one-hour private class at the Swan Pilates studio. Located at 11901 N. First Avenue, Suite 155, in Oro Valley, the studio is open 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Additional types of in-person and virtual private and group classes for two to six students are also available. For more information, visit www.swanpilates.us or follow us on Facebook at Swan Pilates Oro Valley.

