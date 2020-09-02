Now Is The Ideal Time To Refresh Your Home Or Small Business Office Setup With A New Canon PIXMA Printer

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few months, you've probably added some mileage to your desktop printer – by printing documents for school, work, and/or to help keep children entertained. Continuing the tradition of producing quality printers ideal for both work and play, Canon U.S.A,. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced three new PIXMA printers: the PIXMA TR8620 Wireless Home Office All-in-One Printer, PIXMA TR7020 Wireless All-in-One Printer and the PIXMA TS6420 Wireless All-in-One Printer. Designed with easy connectivity and setup in mind, a sleek and compact design – and the reliability that comes with a Canon PIXMA series printer continues with these latest models.

"In 2020, we have seen the at-home and small business needs of our customers continue to evolve rapidly and Canon is proudly invested in striving to make sure the wants and needs of our various customers are met," said Tatsuro "Tony" Kano, executive vice president and general manager of the Canon U.S.A., Inc. Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. "These new PIXMA printers are a proof point in our steadfast commitment to making quality imaging products that provide ease and convenience to consumers in their home or small-business offices."

Beneficial for a makeshift, work-from-home office or at your desk in a business office, the PIXMA TR8620 is the business personal printer to have at your disposal. This model features all the essential printer functions including print, copy, scan and fax as well as an ADF (automatic document feeder) for easy paper handling.

Additional features of the PIXMA TR8620 printer include:

Impressive photo quality prints with the five-color individual ink cartridge technology

A 4.3-inch LCD touch panel for easy viewing and operation

Improved Wi-Fi ® connectivity, in comparison to previous models, during setup

connectivity, in comparison to previous models, during setup Automatic duplex printing for ease and convenience

Ability for multiple users to connect to the printer to print their documents and photos

Compatible with a variety of paper types to help with different printing needs, including creative activities

School worksheets or projects, photos to update frames around the home, tax forms that need printing – an easy-to-use and stylish printer is a must-have in a busy household, and the PIXMA TS6420 and PIXMA TR7020 printers are just that. Both new PIXMA printers are very similar in specifications, with the PIXMA TR7020 offering the addition of an ADF for convenient paper handling.

In addition, both the PIXMA TS6420 and PIXMA TR7020 printers include:

Print, copy, scan functionality

Compact, simple and stylish design to fit into any room or location in your home

A 1.44-inch bright OLED window to communicate messages, such as refill paper or ink

Auto-duplex printing which helps to save time and effort when printing two-sided documents

Easy setup and a user-friendly printing experience when printing documents or photos directly from your PC or smartphone1

Pricing and Availability

The PIXMA TS6420 Wireless All-in-One Printer and PIXMA TR8620 Wireless Home Office All-in-One Printer are anticipated to be available in September for an estimated retail price of $99.992 and $179.992, respectively.

The PIXMA TR7020 Wireless All-in-One Printer is expected to be available in October for an estimated retail price of $129.992.

For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://shop.usa.canon.com

