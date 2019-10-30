Now Is The Moment: Catalyst Raises Record $21 Million Toward $25 Million Campaign Goal To Build Workplaces That Work For Women

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst, the global expert in accelerating progress for women through workplace inclusion, has raised an organization-record $21 million toward its $25 million Now Is the Moment—Be a Catalyst campaign goal. The funds raised through this effort will support extensive research and programming to help Catalyst and its Supporters advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.

The campaign theme Now Is the Moment—Be a Catalyst reflects the urgency of this moment to act in order to achieve bold, tangible progress toward advancing women in the workplace, to close the gender pay gap, to help men advocate real change for women in the workplace, to lead for equity and inclusion, and to champion board diversity.

Now Is the Moment campaign co-chairs—Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla; Lockheed Martin Chairman, President, and CEO Marillyn Hewson; Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan; and Chevron Chairman of the Board and CEO Mike Wirth—represent organizations that have committed $2.5 million and above to the campaign, totaling $15 million to invest in Catalyst initiatives including MARC (Men Advocating Real Change), Women and the Future of Work, Advancing Women, and Lead for Equity and Inclusion.

"We are incredibly grateful to our campaign co-chairs and all the generous Supporter organizations and individuals that have committed to giving Catalyst the foundation for a successful campaign launch," said Lorraine Hariton, Catalyst President & CEO. "These corporate leaders have embraced this moment to step up and accelerate progress for women."

The donor campaign is part of Catalyst's vision to lay the groundwork now to ensure a future where women and underrepresented groups have full participation and equal opportunity in the global workplace.

Chevron made the largest campaign investment to date, committing $5 million to the MARC program.

"Chevron's partnership with Catalyst spans two decades and it's generated undeniable business value for our company," Wirth said. "Catalyst research, counsel and programs are making a profound impact. I encourage other organizations to participate in, and benefit from, this campaign and become leaders in elevating women and inclusion in the workplace."

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a global nonprofit working with some of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with pioneering research, practical tools, and proven solutions to accelerate and advance women into leadership—because progress for women is progress for everyone.

