Now Kids and Parents Can Both Scream for Ice Cream

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Like many parents, Nicole Frankel struggled to get her young daughter, Eleanor, to eat fruits and vegetables. Nicole's frustration, combined with Eleanor's love of ice cream, led to a creamy, delicious, and (deceptively) nutritious solution: Yum Actually.

Banana made Ice Creamy and Yum Yum Actually's sleeve of Caramel Sweet Potato

It all started in 2017 when Nicole, a New York City-based mother of three, began mashing up naturally creamy fruits and vegetables, such as bananas and sweet potatoes, and adding them to her homemade ice cream. At first, Eleanor crossed her arms over her chest and protested any dessert made from a fruit or vegetable. But after the reluctant start, she quickly polished off her first bowl, looked up at her mom, and exclaimed, "It's yum actually!" A clever concept, and company were subsequently born.

Yum Actually offers four unique and delicious flavors: Creamy Honey Banana, Caramel Sweet Potato, Yummy Mango, Butternut Squash Butterscotch, with more in the works. While most fruit-flavored ice creams only contain a small amount of fruit puree or flavoring, their ice cream always has a fruit or vegetable as its primary ingredient. Additionally, the frozen treats are 40% lower in sugar and more than 65% lower in added sugar. Nicole says that it has just enough sugar to keep the ice cream from falling apart. "Kids eat too much sugar these days. It's a known fact," she said. "When you look at the labels of other kids' desserts sold in stores, the added sugar content is alarming. Because we use such flavorful fruits and veggies in our frozen desserts, we don't need to add a lot."

Nicole hopes that in addition to offering nutritious and tasty desserts to them, Yum Actually will open kids' minds to other healthy foods; she says that Eleanor began acquiring a taste for fresh mangoes, and sweet potatoes, after she started eating Yum Actually ice cream.

Nicole says, "I just want to be able to offer a wholesome dessert option that parents can feel a little better about giving to their kids." Yum Actually recognizes that convenience is key in today's world, so the frozen treats are sold in portable 3 oz cups, with four cups in each box. Yum Actually's convenient Fruit and Veggie frozen dairy treats are currently available in select retail locations across New York City. See their website (www.yumactually.com) for more information, including where to find their products.

