Now Launching: Jabra PanaCast Real-Time Intelligent Video Solution Certified for Microsoft Teams

Jabra's portfolio has always focused on solutions that enhance productivity through improved concentration, conversation and collaboration. With Jabra PanaCast, Jabra combines its 150-year expertise in sound with industry-first video technology to deliver the most collaborative experience to date, strengthening its foothold in office huddle room solutions.

Jabra PanaCast is the world's first intelligent panoramic video collaboration device with three 13-megapixel cameras that work together as one via core technology embedded in the built-in Jabra PanaCast Vision Processor. The multi-camera array solution offers a full 180-degree panoramic field of view to deliver a naturally immersive experience – a key element in building trust, driving higher engagement and ultimately achieving better business outcomes faster. The panoramic video supports equal participation for everyone in a meeting, fostering healthy discussion and true collaboration – despite not being in the same room.

Wall-to-wall coverage

With Jabra PanaCast's leading-edge cameras and microphones, fourth-generation stitching technology and Intelligent Vision software, any room can be used to video conference with wall-to-wall coverage in panoramic-4K video. Jabra PanaCast enables companies to make use of their full meeting spaces, eliminating the approximately 40 percent room wastage seen with conventional camera solutions.

Intelligent resource management

Jabra PanaCast's built-in people detection technology enables system-wide business intelligence by capturing accurate usage and occupancy information. As AV and IT become more and more integrated, the need for accurate data and metrics increases. The upcoming Jabra PanaCast API will enable developers and partners to query the system for real-time information, such as people count data.

The advanced AI utilizes a Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) to count the number of people in the field of view, up to 39 feet away, and provide numeric data that organizations can use to inform decisions on calendar management, room utilization and resource management, or to automate power management for assets such as TV monitors, lights and video conferencing equipment. The technology will be available through the Jabra PanaCast API, built for the Windows operating system, and can be used for large areas like classrooms, auditoriums and general gatherings.

René Svendsen-Tune, CEO at Jabra, said: "We have always valued the importance of sound and personal interaction in every product within our Jabra portfolio. The introduction of Jabra PanaCast shows our commitment to enable businesses to achieve optimal collaboration and productivity through both sound and video technology. Now is the time to bring remote workers and huddle room participants closer together through the addition of high-quality, plug-and-play video to your huddle rooms."

Bringing the huddle room to life

Jabra's leading conference speakerphone series "Speak" can be integrated with PanaCast to further optimize the UC experience, enabling users to hold meetings wherever they may be without having to compromise on clear audio quality. Jabra's unique technology boasts an omni-directional microphone and HD voice, providing 360-degree coverage and picking up sounds from any angle.

Jabra PanaCast provides unique value for huddle rooms and spaces, ticking all the boxes critical for modern video collaboration. It easily mounts on a digital display or on a wall with available mounting hardware. The USB based connection allows connection to any compatible device for instant setup and mobile meeting capability.

The solution is compatible with popular cloud-based solutions including Microsoft Teams, Skype, Zoom, Cisco WebEx, Slack, Google Hangouts, GoToMeeting, Unify Circuit, BlueJeans and more, so workers can plug-and-play with their existing collaboration services in seconds using their computer's USB port.

"We want to challenge the market in both video and audio solutions with a solution that offers the best in audio, video and data. And the first responses are promising: users report a four-time growth in video-based meetings and a nearly 20 percent reduction in meeting duration," Svendsen-Tune said.

Key features and specifications:

Simple plug-and-play operation with no software required via a single USB cable

180-degree panoramic view seamlessly integrates video from three cameras with real-time dynamic stitching embedded in the onboard Jabra PanaCast Vision Processor

Certified for Microsoft Teams

Naturally inclusive and immersive experience gives everyone equal participation

Crystal clear sound that picks up every voice in the room with Jabra Speak series

series Zero percent wasted space with industry-first, multi-camera array system

Intelligent Vision (AI) products sense, anticipate and adjust automatically so people can focus on their meeting and discussion

Industry-first Intelligent Zoom autonomously and continuously optimizes the field of view to include everyone in the conversation

Jabra PanaCast Vivid 2.0 automatically adjusts the video properties to optimize the video experience under varying light conditions

The upcoming open and standards-based API provides data for companies and ecosystem partners to build value added services that can help optimize workflows, automate room/calendar management, enable green energy initiatives like automatically turning off unused equipment (smart building capabilities enablement)

For more information, please go to: www.jabra.com/panacast

Pricing and availability:

Available now. Jabra Panacast: USD 895 / EUR 895

