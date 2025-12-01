NOW LIVE: CIRCA SPORTS MOBILE SPORTS BETTING APP LAUNCHES IN MISSOURI

App Now Live Statewide for Player-Friendly, Las Vegas-Born Mobile Wagering App

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa Sports, the Las Vegas-born sports betting brand known for its high limits, transparent odds and customer-first approach, is now officially live in Missouri with its mobile sports betting app. Missouri sports fans can download the Circa Sports app today on the App Store to start placing wagers with one of the most competitive betting menus in the country.

"Launching in Missouri is a major moment for Circa Sports as we bring our Las Vegas-born philosophy to one of the most passionate sports regions in the country," said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Sports. "From day one, our goal has been to build a sports betting brand that treats bettors with respect – offering transparency, fair limits, competitive odds and a customer experience that puts players first. We've heard the excitement from Missouri sports fans throughout pre-registration, and we're thrilled to now deliver a product built for both casual players and serious bettors alike. We're looking forward to earning the trust of customers across the state and becoming part of Missouri's growing sports betting landscape."

Missouri users now have access to Circa Sports' app features, including:

High Limits: Circa Sports continues its reputation for offering some of the highest betting limits in the industry, giving players more flexibility and bigger wagering opportunities across major sports.

Circa Sports continues its reputation for offering some of the highest limits in the industry, giving players more flexibility and bigger wagering opportunities across major sports. Player-Friendly Pricing: Built on a low-hold model, Circa Sports provides fair, transparent odds designed to maximize value for bettors at every level.

Built on a low-hold model, Circa Sports provides fair, transparent odds designed to maximize value for bettors at every level. Exceptional Customer Service: Players can rely on the brand's dedicated support team, trained to provide fast, accurate and responsive assistance whenever needed.

Founded in 2019 by Stevens, Circa Sports has become known for a leadership team consisting of the industry's top oddsmakers with a menu featuring some of the leading odds in the country. The Las Vegas-based brand currently operates in Nevada, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois and Kentucky.

For more information visit circasports.com/missouri-app.

SOURCE Circa Sports