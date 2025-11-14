Now Live on Kickstarter: Nova Smart Ring Gen 2 Brings Balance to Everyday Life

Next-generation smart ring for recovery, balance, and performance

DOVER, Del. , Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of its first-generation ring, Nova Smarttoday unveils Nova S, the next evolution in everyday wellness technology, now live on Kickstarter.

Forget closing rings. Start knowing your real energy. Your body isn't the same every day—so why should your goals be? Train hard. Rest right. Recover smarter. Nova Gen 2 — It's more than a number.

After a highly successful debut campaign that raised over $100,000 from a large community of early supporters, Nova returns with a smarter, more powerful ring designed to help users better understand and manage their energy throughout the day.

At the heart of Nova S is a new Recovery-Exertion Algorithm, an intelligent system that analyzes how your body recovers and performs, translating data into simple daily guidance. Instead of just tracking numbers, Nova S interprets your recovery and turns raw data into a daily blueprint for optimized energy and performance.

During the pre-launch evaluation phase, early participants reported more consistent day-to-day energy levels, enhanced attentional stability, and smoother post-exertional recovery when engaging with the app's individualized AI-derived recommendations. The Nova S system continuously models users' physiological trajectories, adjusting activity and recovery directives in accordance with real-time autonomic and metabolic indicators. This adaptive modulation aligns with emerging evidence indicating that training loads calibrated to an individual's recovery status are associated with more sustainable performance gains, reduced fatigue accumulation, and greater overall stability in physical output over time.

Early supporters can access the Nova S on Kickstarter at an exclusive Super Early Bird price of $99, saving $50 (33% off) before the official retail launch of $149. Claim yours now and be among the first to experience next-level wellness!

Back the campaign today to secure your discount: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/novaring/nova-smart-ring-gen-2-powerful-way-to-balance-your-wellness?ref=discovery&term=nova&total_hits=1064&category_id=341

Nova Ring App

Seamlessly integrated with the ring's advanced hardware, the Nova Ring App acts as your personal AI health coach, transforming algorithms into clear, actionable insights. Displayed through a clean, intuitive interface, you'll find your personalized Recovery Score, dynamic Exertion Goal, and nightly sleep recommendations, all designed to help you understand and optimize your body at a glance.

About Nova

Nova Smart is a leading innovator in wearable technology with a proven record of powering devices used by over 100 million users worldwide. Leveraging full-stack expertise across hardware and software, the company now brings its vertically integrated technology directly to consumers with the Nova Smart Ring.

Contact us

Company Name: NOVAHUB INC

Email: [email protected]

Country: United States

Website: https://www.novaring.com/

SOURCE NOVAHUB INC