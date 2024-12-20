NOW LIVE: Send Money in Seconds from the U.S. to Mexico with Universal Money Address (UMA)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Sending money from the United States to Mexico just became faster and simpler. For the FIRST TIME, US bank account holders can send USD instantly to Mexican bank holders, who will receive MXN in seconds. It's real-time and available 24/7/365. This new solution showcases the power of Bitcoin and Lightning as a global settlement asset and network.

Now people can instantly transfer USD to MXN using Universal Money Address (UMA )—no delays, no complications—no waiting for a location to be open or for money to take days to travel. UMA delivers seamless cross-border payments for sending money to friends and family and makes sending money as simple as sending an email.

UMA Changes the Game:

Instant Transfers: Send money in seconds—no more waiting for days or worrying if the bank is open.

Send money in seconds—no more waiting for days or worrying if the bank is open. Fiat to Fiat Solution: Transfer funds directly from USD in the U.S. to MXN in Mexico .

Transfer funds directly from USD in the U.S. to MXN in . Convenient: You don't need to download a new app; UMAs work with your existing bank and are interoperable.

You don't need to download a new app; UMAs work with your existing bank and are interoperable. Simple: UMA is like an email; there's no need to remember complex banking information or learn about new technology.

UMA is like an email; there's no need to remember complex banking information or learn about new technology. Shareable: A streamlined invitation flow makes it easy to encourage friends or family members to get their UMA and start sending or receiving money.

A streamlined invitation flow makes it easy to encourage friends or family members to get their UMA and start sending or receiving money. Universal Access: Any U.S. bank account holder can send funds to any Mexican bank account holder.

Any U.S. bank account holder can send funds to any Mexican bank account holder. Compliant and Secure: UMA meets requirements for money transfers, meaning you can trust that your funds will reach your friends and family.

This breakthrough uses Lightspark Extend, a cutting-edge solution that leverages Lightning to ensure ultra-fast, cost-effective transactions.

Why This Matters

It is estimated that cross-border payments between the U.S. and Mexico will reach a record-breaking $65 billion in 2024, reflecting the importance of sending cross-border funds to families and communities. With UMA, sending money back home is faster, more affordable, and accessible to everyone.

Global Impact

UMA isn't just transforming payments between the U.S. and Mexico. By the end of 2024, it's estimated that UMA will be available to nearly 300 million customers in 140 countries and 100 currencies, creating a truly global financial solution.

Get Started Today

