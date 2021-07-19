Now More Than Ever, America Needs Design-Build

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As our nation considers a historic infrastructure investment and stimulus package, America's design-build teams must prepare for the post-COVID economic recovery. Just as they did in the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, Owners will look for qualified design-builders to deliver innovative and resilient projects on time and within budget.

Design-Build Institute of America DBIA Design-Build Conference & Expo

The 2021 Design-Build Conference & Expo is perfectly timed to provide the nation's only targeted Design-Build Done Right® education, resources, and networking. Registration is now open for both in-person and virtual events.

"DBIA is excited to be back in person to bring together the nation's most innovative and collaborative design-build Owners and industry leaders. With five tracks of education and General Sessions designed to motivate and inspire, this event offers the nation's best design-build resources with maximum flexibility for our attendees. This is an important time for our nation and America's design-build teams are ready to help deliver economic recovery." Lisa Washington, CAE, DBIA Executive Director/CEO

DBIA has also launched an unprecedented outreach campaign to minority, women, and disadvantaged (MWDBE) firms offering substantial conference and memberships discounts to help organizations connect with the nation's design-build teams.

2021 is a year of rebuilding, reconnecting, and reinventing ourselves as we adjust to the new normal that awaits us post-pandemic. This year's Design-Build Conference & Expo will provide the tools teams need to help strengthen our nation, our infrastructure, and our economy.

The Design-Build Institute of America is the nation's expert on design-build project delivery. Our members, including architects, engineers, owners, contractors, manufacturers (and more), are shaping the future, one successful collaboration at a time by practicing Design-Build Done Right®.

