Now More Than Just Spine

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spine Center Atlanta, founded in 1991 by James Chappuis, MD, FACS, welcomes two new physicians, Brett Rosenberg, MD and Brian Adams, MD. With their addition, Spine Center Atlanta expands its comprehensive patient care platform to include general orthopedic care and interventional pain management, bringing our unique, patient centric program to a wider range of patients.

Dr. Brett Rosenberg, certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, earned his medical degree from Thomas Jefferson University Medical College, graduating cum laude. He went on to complete the orthopedic residency program at NYU Langone Hospital.

Dr. Rosenberg brings to Spine Center Atlanta his extensive experience in arthroscopic joint procedures specializing in shoulders and knees as well as total knee replacements, endoscopic carpal tunnel surgery, and fracture care.

Dr. Brian Adams, Spine Interventionalist, has earned a trio of board certifications including Anesthesiology, Interventional Pain Management, and Addiction Medicine. Dr. Adams received a master's degree in Biomedical Engineering from Colorado State University and a Doctorate of Medicine from The Medical College of Georgia followed by an internship and residency with the Department of Anesthesiology at The University of Texas Southwestern. Dr. Adams was recruited by his physician educators to remain for an additional year of advanced level fellowship training in interventional spine procedures and pain management.

When asked about his interventional pain management practice at Spine Center Atlanta, Doctor Adams shared, "So far my experience here has been amazing. We see a population of patients with diverse types and sources of pain, both acute and chronic. It is very rewarding that we are able to successfully treat our patients with state-of-the-art techniques and management."

Both recently appointed physicians' practices are aligned with the Spine Center Atlanta's commitment of, "Getting our patients back to play, back to work, and back to life!"

Beyond our newly expanded practice and treatment options, Spine Center Atlanta provides comprehensive ancillary services including physical therapy, cryotherapy, stem cell treatments, therapeutic massage, and aquatic therapy for patients in our five Georgia locations as well as providing e-consults and travel assistance for patients across the globe.

For more information about Doctors Chappuis, Rosenberg, and Adams and the latest news with Spine Center Atlanta, visit us at https://www.spineatl.com.

