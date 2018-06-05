Now on Indiegogo: HUMU Augmented Audio Cushion™ by Flexound™

The HUMU Augmented Audio Cushion is a portable "un-speaker" device that connects with any audio source effortlessly. HUMU plays, ripples, and soothes, augmenting every listening experience with feeling, stimulating the user's body and mind in unison. The cushion allows listeners to physically feel the vibration and beat of their favorite songs, amplify the intensity of a game, let the sounds of nature, a concert, or roaring animals resonate, and more. The second version of the product, HUMU is new and improved and has been revised based on consumer feedback.

Key features of the product include:

Ease of Use: Boosted by Flexound Augmented Audio technology, HUMU is easy to use. Consumers simply connect wirelessly via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm audio jack to any audio source: phone, computer, game console, or TV. HUMU does not require the installation of any application and is truly content and audio source agnostic.

Immersive Sound: HUMU is able to reproduce the entire audio frequency range, from 20 to 20,000 Hz, with low power usage and listening volume. It is equipped with one binaural stereo Elastic Vibrating Element, enhancing the user's listening experience in a revolutionary way. HUMU consumes limited energy, offering users eight hours of usage once fully charged. Updates to HUMU include amended audio quality via a software update for improved EQ, as well as a heavier bass response due to restructuring of the body.

Superb Design: Crafted with comfort and the user experience in mind, HUMU is both soft and durable. Its vegan suede cover, available in grey and graphite, is easily removable and washable. Additionally, HUMU's components and its body have been restructured for even better durability and stability.

For additional information and to preorder, please visit Flexound's HUMU Augmented Audio Cushion™ Indiegogo page.

About Flexound – The Augmented Audio Company

Flexound is a Finnish tech startup based in Espoo, Finland. The company innovated and developed the revolutionary patented Flexound Augmented Audio™ technology that adds the physical sensation of touch to audio and audiovisual moments, so people can feel them more deeply and enjoy them more. Flexound's strong therapy roots and knowledge, and the positive effects of combining music and vibration therapy, has encouraged the company to continue innovating products for a wider consumer audience. https://flexound.com/

Media Contact

Heather Hewit

heatherh@lotus823.com

732-212-0823

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-on-indiegogo-humu-augmented-audio-cushion-by-flexound-300659875.html

SOURCE Flexound Augmented Audio

Related Links

https://flexound.com

