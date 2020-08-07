Now on Kickstarter, The Magic Spin Cup, a Fun, Engaging Cup With Fidget Spinner Functionality
Now seeking community support via Kickstarter, a new cup with a built-in fidget spinner in different styles and colors!
Aug 07, 2020, 08:00 ET
HOUSTON, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Spin Cup, located in Houston, Texas, has a new, fun, and exciting twist on the traditional cup, mug, or glass, has formally launched on Kickstarter, a popular crowdfunding platform. A fully functional drinking vessel for every day, anytime use, the Magic Spin Cup combines rich, colorful optical illusions with an engaging "fidget spinner" function to expel nervous or excess energy. Eye-catching and engaging, the cup combines the best in form, function, and design to make childhood dreams come to life.
Available in four styles and 18 different colors, the Magic Spin Cup proves versatile and will come in a 12-ounce cup for kids or a 24-ounce cup for teens and adults. Proving unique, engaging, and fun, the Magic Spin Cup is easy to use and enjoy. To make use of its design, simply set or hold the cup upright, flick the spinning base to put the inner illusion in motion, and watch as bright colors and patterns dash across the cup's face and capture the eye. With different styles, patterns, and colors that include stripes, hearts, stars, and polka dots, a fun display is just moments away.
Keeping beverages to the perfect temperature, the Magic Spin Cup fits in hand like a traditional drinking vessel and is designed to be durable to survive years of extended use. Described as a dream drinking cup, the revolutionary design incorporates some of the first "fidget" functionality on the market in ways never seen.
For a limited time, support the new Magic Spin Cup on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/veryinnovative/magic-spin-cup
Funds raised from the campaign will be used to support the Magic Spin Cup, including associated production, testing, and distribution processes. Support the project for as little as $1 and receive a virtual high-five, or pledge $20 or more to get an exclusive Magic Spin Cup in any size, design, or style. Other reward tiers and options, including various cup quantities, sizes, color combinations, and styles, are available. Act fast and check out the Kickstarter campaign page today.
About
The Magic Spin Cup is a fully functional drinking vessel with an engaging built-in fidget spinner. With unique colors, styles, and patterns, the cup creates a rich, colorful optical illusion during everyday use.
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/veryinnovative/magic-spin-cup
http://magicspincup.com/
https://youtu.be/_bn_EvGgc1A
https://youtu.be/JcKdf1mjDLA
https://www.facebook.com/MagicSpinCup/
Contact
Contact Person: Luke Lumpkin
Company: Very Innovative Products
Address: 5603 Barton Falls, 77041
City: Houston
State: Texas
Country: United States
Phone: 18005175118
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Magic Spin Cup