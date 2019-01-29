Now Open - Denver's Newest Way to Extended Stay

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptown Suites has announced the official opening of its sixth extended stay property. This marks the brand's first Colorado location, with one more opening this April in Centennial. Uptown Suites will double its footprint this year by adding new properties in the Denver, Austin, and DC metros. The Westminster property is close to outdoor activities including Rocky Mountain National Park, Red Rocks Amphitheater, rafting, hiking, fishing, and more!

This new, pet-friendly brand offers amenities designed to make guests feel connected, convenient, and comfortable. Its 131 rooms provide free, super-fast Wi-Fi, 43" Smart HDTVs, and rapid charging USB ports that allow guests to stay connected during their stay. An in-room kitchen including a full-size refrigerator, microwave, two burner-stovetop, and Keurig® coffee maker helps you feel right at home. Uptown's community amenities include on-demand grocery delivery, 24/7 gym, on-site guest laundry, and even an electric car charging station! Plus, Uptown Suites has weekly and nightly rates that are perfect for any stay!

Uptown Suites' CEO, Jon Pertchik stated, "Uptown Suites is a fresh new take on apartment-like living. It is tailor-made for people who want the comforts of home matched with the conveniences of a hotel. Uptown's design is inspired by upscale brands but offers the value of disproportionately lower rates. We are excited to share this new style of living with the Denver area."

The new extended stay brand will celebrate its Grand Opening on May 15th. The event will include a ribbon cutting, property tours, and fun! Contact the property for more details.

Uptown Suites Extended Stay Denver, CO – Westminster. This property is conveniently located just off I-25 and 120th Avenue at 1825 West 120th Ave Westminster, CO 80234. For additional information, please visit https://uptownsuites.com/locations/uptown-suites-extended-stay-denver-co-westminster/.

About Uptown Suites :

Uptown Suites has recharged the extended stay experience with class-leading technology, a connected, home-like environment, and good old-fashioned customer service. Uptown Suites is setting a new standard for extended stay travel, with affordable weekly and nightly rates. Uptown Suites and InTown Suites are trademarks of Sleep Specialty Management and InTown Suites Management. www.uptownsuites.com.

