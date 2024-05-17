Now Open - Rally House Outlets at The Dells

BARABOO, Wis., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, the nationally known sports and merchandise retailer, expands presence in Wisconsin to two storefront locations after opening Rally House Outlets at The Dells in Baraboo this Friday. Rally House Outlets at The Dells can be found off North Gasser Road, next door to Levi Outlet.

Last October, Rally House opened their first Wisconsin location with Rally House Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa. Rally House is excited to kick off their 2024 expansion in the market with Rally House Outlets at The Dells. The company is thrilled to add a new store to the market and provide fans the opportunity to shop their expansive product selection. "Residents and visitors in the Baraboo area are going to love shopping at Rally House Outlets at The Dells," says Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy. "Wisconsinites are passionate about their sports teams and proud to show their love of Wisconsin. This store is the premier destination to shop area pro, college, and locally inspired gifts and merchandise."

Patrons will look forward to shopping Officially Licensed team gear at Rally House Outlets at The Dells, as the store carries many fan-favorite teams, including the Packers, Brewers, Bucks, Wisconsin Badgers, and many more. Numerous esteemed brand names are also in stock, such as Nike, WEAR by Erin Andrews, Starter, '47, Antigua, and others.

Rally House Outlets at The Dells is a reliable source of local apparel and gifts inspired by the many attractions, businesses, and themes Wisconsin is praised for. Shoppers can find local Wisconsin merchandise perfect for residents and visitors to show their love for the state. Pairing their local product assortment with their team gear selection, Rally House Outlets at The Dells truly has something for everyone.

The team at Rally House Outlets at The Dells is eager to welcome Wisconsin sports fans in-store. The company also recommends that customers browse www.rallyhouse.com for even more products with shipping options to all 50 states.

Visit the Rally House Outlets at The Dells store page and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for current store information and updates.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 200+ locations across 19 states.

