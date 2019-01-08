Now Open: Bellagio Debuts Sadelle's Overlooking Iconic Resort Conservatory

In a coveted location overlooking the exquisite Bellagio Conservatory, Sadelle's brings an elevated perspective to all-day dining in Las Vegas through culinary craftsmanship forging a new identity for approachable cuisine normally found in cafés and bakeries.

The restaurant's stunning locale, Ken Fulk design, fun vibe and legendary menu – including bagels and smoked-fish platters, triple-decker sandwiches, burgers, salads and all-day caviar offerings to name a few – will make it a destination experience for tourists and locals. The 10,000-square foot space envelops guests in a timeless combination of colorful pastels and bespoke touches transporting diners back in time to a grand café along an old European boulevard.

"We are taking everything great about Sadelle's in New York and taking it to the next level in Las Vegas," said Major Food Group Managing Partner Jeff Zalaznick. "The incredible space, overlooking the Bellagio Conservatory, along with an elevated menu focused on quintessential classics allow us to create a one-of-a-kind culinary experience from early morning through late night. I think if we do our job, we'll set a new standard in the city for what the all-day dining restaurant is all about."

MGM Resorts International Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage Strategy Ari Kastrati said, "Sadelle's delivers a bold personality and next-level craftsmanship to the all-day dining experience that simply does not exist in Las Vegas right now. We are grateful for this partnership and look forward to their beloved NYC restaurant delivering memorable dining experiences to our Las Vegas guests."

Cuisine for Three Meals A Day

Sadelle's brings the perspective and culinary acumen typically only synonymous with fine dining to the realm of New York City-style classics. Throughout the day and night, impressive presentations of hand-rolled bagels, lox towers, chopped salads, sandwiches and other favorites translate the well-known genre into an unforgettable feast.

Roaming Carts –The dining experience begins with Sadelle's Pastry Cart, displaying a selection of baked goods including Sticky Buns, Raspberry Donuts, Chocolate Chip Cake and more. A roving Bloody Mary Cart , stocked with fresh pressed juices and house-infused liquors, visits tables to stir up inspired variations such as the Classic, with infused horseradish vodka; the Green Bloody, with green olive vodka, and the Ghost of Mar, with black pepper vodka.

–The dining experience begins with Sadelle's displaying a selection of baked goods including Sticky Buns, Raspberry Donuts, Chocolate Chip Cake and more. A roving , stocked with fresh pressed juices and house-infused liquors, visits tables to stir up inspired variations such as the Classic, with infused horseradish vodka; the Green Bloody, with green olive vodka, and the Ghost of Mar, with black pepper vodka. Decadent Dinners – Mainstays from the original New York City location – such as the Spicy Fried Chicken with acacia honey and coleslaw – join new signature supper offerings created by the culinary team, including the Grilled Branzino with Meyer lemon and sesame spinach and a New York-style Ribeye with smothered onions.

– Mainstays from the original location – such as the with acacia honey and coleslaw – join new signature supper offerings created by the culinary team, including the with Meyer lemon and sesame spinach and a New York-style with smothered onions. Tableside Service – Sadelle's presents tableside experiences offering a robust selection of chopped salads including the Waldorf , Beverly , Freddy , Greek , Cobb and Lobster, which are tossed tableside. The Whole Warm Lobster adds yet another dimension to the show, as the crustacean is de-shelled and dressed in front of guests' eyes.

– Sadelle's presents tableside experiences offering a robust selection of chopped salads including the , , , , and which are tossed tableside. The adds yet another dimension to the show, as the crustacean is de-shelled and dressed in front of guests' eyes. Breakfast Classics – From the approachable Classic Egg Sandwich with fried eggs, bacon, and Muenster cheese, to an opulent Benedict topped with caviar, Sadelle's Towers showcase a selection of smoked fish, including smoked salmon made in-house, as well as other bagel accoutrements. Other favorites include Cheese Blintzes, French Toast, and Sadelle's famous Blueberry Pancakes.

Extraordinary Design

To create a theatrical stage for Sadelle's service befitting of Bellagio's grandeur, Major Food Group worked with designer Ken Fulk, the visionary architect who brought the original SoHo location to life. For the Las Vegas iteration, Fulk took the core elements of Sadelle's in New York City and augmented them in a stylized manner inspired by the exuberance of Belle Époque Paris.

Design highlights:

Extravagant Entrance – Upon arrival, guests encounter a beautiful bakery cart, accented by a crystal chandelier and herringbone parquet floors, and surrounded by paneled blush walls. Moving into the space, the wall palette shifts to Sadelle's signature cerulean hue as a whimsical lacquered pastry cart, enamel-topped bistro tables and woven café chairs set the tone for the boulangerie experience throughout the lower level.

Upon arrival, guests encounter a beautiful bakery cart, accented by a crystal chandelier and herringbone parquet floors, and surrounded by paneled blush walls. Moving into the space, the wall palette shifts to Sadelle's signature cerulean hue as a whimsical lacquered pastry cart, enamel-topped bistro tables and woven café chairs set the tone for the boulangerie experience throughout the lower level. Main Dining Room – With welcoming banquettes, upholstered seating and intricate floors featuring five types of stone in a bold herringbone pattern, the dining room is refined and glamorous. Intimate lighting, expertly attuned for leisurely brunches, late-night suppers and everything in between, complements soft furnishings, wood tables, brass accents, mirrored walls and coffered ceilings, allowing the space to seamlessly shift from a bright and airy brunch spot to an intimate evening destination.

– With welcoming banquettes, upholstered seating and intricate floors featuring five types of stone in a bold herringbone pattern, the dining room is refined and glamorous. Intimate lighting, expertly attuned for leisurely brunches, late-night suppers and everything in between, complements soft furnishings, wood tables, brass accents, mirrored walls and coffered ceilings, allowing the space to seamlessly shift from a bright and airy brunch spot to an intimate evening destination. Elevated Bar and Lounge – Rounded lines, like the demilune bar, clamshell lounge chairs and serpentine sofas set the bar and lounge at Sadelle's apart from the rest of the restaurant. Softly upholstered furnishings invite parties of all sizes for cocktails and late-night lounging, while spacious cocktail tables can accommodate guests seeking appetizers, bar snacks or sensational sips.

– Rounded lines, like the demilune bar, clamshell lounge chairs and serpentine sofas set the bar and lounge at Sadelle's apart from the rest of the restaurant. Softly upholstered furnishings invite parties of all sizes for cocktails and late-night lounging, while spacious cocktail tables can accommodate guests seeking appetizers, bar snacks or sensational sips. Private Dining Room – Like many of Fulk's hospitality projects, the private dining room offers its own evocative experience. In a nod to Art Nouveau, the carpet undulates into a radiating starburst pattern and the upholstered walls feature a feathery botanical print.

The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. – midnight. To make reservations for 10 or more, call Sadelle's directly at (702) 693-8401.

Sadelle's is Major Food Group's second Las Vegas restaurant following the 2015 opening of Carbone at ARIA Resort & Casino.

About Bellagio

Inspired by the beautiful villages of Europe, the AAA Five Diamond Bellagio Resort & Casino overlooks a Mediterranean-blue, 8 ½-acre lake in which fountains perform a magnificent aquatic ballet. Award-winning dining, a world-class art gallery, the exquisite Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, the stunning performance of "O" by Cirque du Soleil, a sumptuous spa and salon and exclusive luxury shopping all work together to compose the symphony that is Bellagio. Bellagio is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit bellagio.com , call toll free at (888) 987-6667 or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Major Food Group

Major Food Group (MFG) is a hospitality company founded by Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi, and Jeff Zalaznick. From a small, intimate restaurant located in Little Italy, MFG has evolved into a hospitality powerhouse and created some of New York City's most popular and iconic restaurants within the short span of eight years, garnering national and international attention along the way for its unique style and culinary prowess. Today, MFG is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the United States.

MFG currently operates 21 restaurants and bars: Carbone (New York, Hong Kong, Las Vegas), ZZ's Clam Bar, Dirty French, Santina, Parm (Soho, Upper West Side, Battery Park, Barclays Center), Sadelle's (New York and Las Vegas) and the Polynesian. MFG also operates Lobby Bar and provides all food, beverage and event services for the Ludlow Hotel. Most recently, MFG opened THE GRILL, THE POOL, The Pool Lounge and The Lobster Club in The Seagram Building, completing a historic restoration of the most important landmark restaurant space in America.

From classic steakhouses, to varying styles of Italian cuisine, to casual French bistros or Japanese brasseries and cocktail bars, MFG operates a wide breadth of concepts and seeks to transcend traditional hospitality models by offering multi-dimensional, immersive experiences that are deeply-rooted in and inspired by relevant history and culture. Every aspect of each concept is meticulously designed and extensively researched, with the goal of transporting guests to another time or place upon arrival. They are created and operated in a way that is respectful of the past, exciting for the present, and sustainable for the future. More than brick and mortar establishments, MFG's brands represent a way of life. They tell complete stories and provide guests with unforgettable experiences.

About Ken Fulk

Ken Fulk is a designer of experiences big and small. He is renowned for elevating the daily lives of his clients, not only designing their homes, jets, restaurants and hotelsbut also directing their birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and family getaways.

Leading a team of 60 architects, designers, artisans, branding and event specialists in both San Francisco and New York, Fulk has expanded his impact around the globe. In addition to current residential work from Mexico to Montana and Provence to Provincetown, Ken Fulk is making his mark in Miami with the highly anticipated Swan and Bar Bevy, a collaboration with Pharrell Williams and David Grutman in the Miami Design District.

Recently, Fulk launched Saint Joseph's Arts Society in San Francisco as a forum and a source of inspiration for subscribers, artists and the public. Saint Joseph's Arts Society is dedicated to elevating the shared human experience through the cultivation of art, conversation and creativity.

