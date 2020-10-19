Now Open: Din Tai Fung Debuts In Las Vegas At Aria Resort & Casino

"It is an exciting moment to see my grandfather's humble dream now in lights on the iconic Las Vegas Strip," said Aaron Yang, Vice President of Din Tai Fung Restaurant Group. "For nearly five decades, we've meticulously honed our culinary techniques to ensure every Din Tai Fung guest experiences the same Xiao Long Bao perfection my grandfather introduced in 1972, regardless of where they are in the world. As we open our doors in Las Vegas, I know he is as proud as we are to welcome the millions of people who visit this city each year to experience Din Tai Fung at ARIA."

A lively show kitchen serves as the venue's signature design feature, spotlighting the craftsmanship of Din Tai Fung's dedicated Xiao Long Bao culinary team and what goes into the intricate creation of 10,000 dumplings each day.

The legacy of Din Tai Fung dates back to Taiwan 1972 when Mr. Bing-Yi Yang pivoted his simple cooking oil shop to focus on the increasingly popular soup dumplings. Revered for its attention to detail, Din Tai Fung caught the attention of Japanese tourists, launching a worldwide dumpling empire that now stretches across 13 countries. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the concept's expansion to the United States, where it has developed a loyal following including late Pulitzer Prize winner Jonathan Gold who once described the Xiao Long Bao as "small miracles."

President & Chief Operating Officer of ARIA Steve Zanella said, "It is an honor to bring Din Tai Fung to Las Vegas. Their mastery of dumplings and noodles has captivated people around the world for decades, so to be able to build a Din Tai Fung here at ARIA is a wonderful opportunity. We cannot wait to introduce our guests to their new favorite craving."

MGM Resorts International Chief Hospitality Officer Ari Kastrati said, "We are excited to welcome the legendary Din Tai Fung to ARIA's culinary portfolio. Din Tai Fung is celebrated worldwide for its exceptional cuisine and high level of service, making it a perfect marriage with ARIA."

A Taste of Taiwan

Din Tai Fung offers an extensive Taiwanese dining experience with a selection of delicately crafted dumplings, bright and crisp vegetable dishes, freshly made noodles and more.

Appetizers and Vegetables – Din Tai Fung features an assortment of appetizers and vegetable dishes that pair perfectly with noodle dishes or dumplings. The Cucumber Salad is light and refreshing with a hint of spice while the Sauteed String Beans with Garlic entice with a crisp and flavorful bite. Coated in a house-made sauce, the tender Sweet & Sour Pork Baby Back Ribs are a flavorful take on a classic Shanghainese dish.

– Din Tai Fung features an assortment of appetizers and vegetable dishes that pair perfectly with noodle dishes or dumplings. The is light and refreshing with a hint of spice while the entice with a crisp and flavorful bite. Coated in a house-made sauce, the tender are a flavorful take on a classic Shanghainese dish. Dumplings – The famed Xiao Long Bao are made with the highest-quality Kurobuta pork and broth that bursts upon first bite, fragranced with aromas of fresh ginger and green onion. Din Tai Fung also features Truffle and Blue Crab varieties of its Xiao Long Bao . Other popular dumpling offerings include the Jidori Chicken Dumplings filled with Jidori chicken and sweet onions; and the Vegetable & Mushroom Dumplings made with glass noodles, bok choy, dried bean curd and shiitake mushrooms.

– The famed are made with the highest-quality Kurobuta pork and broth that bursts upon first bite, fragranced with aromas of fresh ginger and green onion. Din also features Truffle and Blue Crab varieties of its . Other popular dumpling offerings include the filled with Jidori chicken and sweet onions; and the made with glass noodles, bok choy, dried bean curd and shiitake mushrooms. Noodles, Soups and More – Noodle lovers can enjoy an array of options including the umami-packed Shrimp Fried Noodles or a vegetarian-friendly bowl of Noodles with Sesame Sauce . The traditional Braised Beef Noodle Soup is cooked for hours to bring out its mildly spicy and aromatic flavors. A fan favorite is the Jidori Chicken Wontons with Spicy Sauce topped with garlic and green onion.

– Noodle lovers can enjoy an array of options including the umami-packed or a vegetarian-friendly bowl of . The traditional is cooked for hours to bring out its mildly spicy and aromatic flavors. A fan favorite is the topped with garlic and green onion. Desserts – Din Tai Fung's signature dessert is its Chocolate Xiao Long Bao, a twin to the soup dumpling but filled with premium chocolate lava. The Red Bean Bun is a classic choice featuring a soft, fluffy bun filled with smooth and sweet red bean paste.

– Din Tai Fung's signature dessert is its a twin to the soup dumpling but filled with premium chocolate lava. The is a classic choice featuring a soft, fluffy bun filled with smooth and sweet red bean paste. Cocktails – Din Tai Fung at ARIA features a cocktail program unique to the brand with drinks that meld Taiwanese beverage culture with the creative edge of Las Vegas mixology. A highlight of the program is the seasonal boba cocktail, which will offer new takes throughout the year. For fall, guests can enjoy the Spiced Boba with dark rum, ginger syrup, half and half, black tea, and two dashes of bitters.

– Din Tai Fung at ARIA features a cocktail program unique to the brand with drinks that meld Taiwanese beverage culture with the creative edge of mixology. A highlight of the program is the seasonal boba cocktail, which will offer new takes throughout the year. For fall, guests can enjoy the with dark rum, ginger syrup, half and half, black tea, and two dashes of bitters. Design – For Din Tai Fung, ARIA preserved a beautiful space designed by Bentel & Bentel. Featuring a soaring 40-foot glass wall delivering spectacular views of Vdara's architecture and Nancy Rubins' "Big Edge" art installation, the space is flooded with natural light. Din Tai Fung's dining space is punctuated with cliffs made from hundreds of stacked stones and paintings from Parker Ito that originally debuted at Art Basel. The works intertwine Ito's Japanese heritage with his experiences in Las Vegas , while depicting his unconventional studio practice utilizing photography, painting and printmaking techniques.

Din Tai Fung at ARIA is located on the casino floor, adjacent to Lift Bar, and is open nightly from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended. For more information and to make a reservation prior to arrival, visit Din Tai Fung's website.

ARIA Resort & Casino

ARIA Resort & Casino is a stunning AAA Five Diamond resort on The Strip featuring spectacular amenities, high-end service, premium meeting and convention space, striking architecture and sustainable design. Combined with its unparalleled offerings including the first-of-its-kind public Fine Art Collection, ARIA sets the bar for a new generation of resort experiences. ARIA is located within CityCenter, which is owned 50% by a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and 50% by Infinity World Development Corp, a subsidiary of Dubai World. For more information and reservations, visit ARIA.com , call toll free at (866) 359-7757 or find us on Facebook and Twitter .

Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung is a Taiwanese restaurant specializing in Xiao Long Bao. Originally founded as a cooking oil retail business in 1958, Din Tai Fung was reborn as a steamed dumpling and noodle restaurant in 1972. Since its founding, Din Tai Fung has focused on achieving steady improvement in quality, standardization, and service. In 1996, the first international location opened in Tokyo, and the first location in North America opened in Arcadia, California in 2000. In 2009, the Hong Kong branch was awarded one Michelin star. Din Tai Fung now has 7 locations in California, 5 locations in the Pacific Northwest and more than 170 restaurants in 13 countries worldwide.

For more information please visit https://dintaifungusa.com/ ; also find Din Tai Fung USA on Facebook and Instagram (@dintaifungusa).

