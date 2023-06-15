NOW OPEN: HÔTEL SWEXAN USHERS A NEW ERA OF DALLAS HOSPITALITY

The 134-Room Boutique, Family-Owned Hotel Offers Five Unique Food & Beverage Concepts, Panoramic Rooftop Views and World-Renowned Design, Redefining Luxury in the Dallas Market

DALLAS, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the highly anticipated Hôtel Swexan opens in Dallas' Harwood District. Fusing its Swiss heritage with Texan hospitality, the boutique resort was founded on an acute attention-to-detail, service, best-in-class amenities, and design.

"We are thrilled to officially open this new hotel and share the next chapter of Dallas luxury with the world," says General Manager Julian Payne. "We look forward to providing our visitors with a top-tier level of service that defines the Hôtel Swexan name, fostering connections, creativity, and showcasing what makes Dallas truly special." 

The hotel was developed by Harwood International, with its exterior created and envisioned by famed Japanese architect, Kengo Kuma.

"Our partnership with Harwood International started with Rolex and we are excited for our latest building with Harwood No. 14, as well as our facade design for Hôtel Swexan," said Kengo Kuma of Kengo Kuma & Associates. "Others are on the horizon."

Interior design for the hotel has been inspired by world's grandest cities, combined with the founders' travels and passion for art and design, taking their favorite elements and traditions from cultures worldwide.

Combining timeless European style and handsome Texas warmth, Hôtel Swexan's 134 guest rooms have a residential feel, featuring five-fixture baths, Le Labo products, and floor-to-ceiling windows, offering sweeping views of the Dallas skyline. The hotel includes eight unique suites.

Hôtel Swexan offers five culinary concepts, with Stillwell's as the headlining act. Open to both guests and locals, Stillwell's is a bold Texas steakhouse which pays homage to its female heroine for which it is named, Hallie Stillwell. The restaurant will exclusively serve HWD – Harwood Premium Beef – a new sourcing vertical that has been years in the making. On the beverage front, Stillwell's world-class wine list has been curated by female Master Sommelier, Barbara Werley

Additional food and beverage concepts include Isabelle's, a tea enclave with a Parisian-inspired patio that transforms into a nightly martini bar, Library at Babou's and Babou's, a two-story library that gives way to an unexpected, vibrant cocktail lounge with DJ sets. The rooftop features Pomelo and Leonie, two refreshing spots for international cuisine and drinks exclusively reserved for hotel guests. 

Experiences and amenities are layered at every turn of the hotel with the strictest attention to detail. The 20th floor houses a 75-foot infinity pool, while the sixth floor is reserved as a grand event space, and the 8th floor features a state-of-the-art fitness center.

Hôtel Swexan is the first hotel project for Dallas-based Harwood Hospitality Group, which owns and operates several acclaimed restaurants throughout the 19-city block Harwood District, including Happiest Hour, Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar, and Dolce Riviera. 

To learn more about Hôtel Swexan, a Leading Hotels of the World property, please visit https://hotelswexan.com/

About Harwood International 
Founded in 1988, Dallas-based Harwood International is an international real estate firm with offices and developments in select niche markets, including Dallas, Geneva, and London. The company is recognized globally as a purveyor for building the finest developments in terms of design, location, and quality - while creating cultural experiences within them that are beyond exceptional. 

