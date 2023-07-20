Now Open In The Queen City: Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric

CINCINNATI, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric has been a household name in the greater Louisville, KY area for over 40 years and have now brought their top-notch expertise and customer satisfaction to Cincinnati. The home services provider offers residential plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical services out of their newly acquired and renovated West Chester branch located at 6170 Centre Park Drive, West Chester Township, OH.

Tom Drexler, Founder and now Executive Advisor of the company is looking forward to maintaining his involvement in the company growth, "I am really excited to see our Cincinnati branch become reality! I couldn't be more proud of the high-quality service we provide and our stellar reputation. The people in Cincinnati will love us!"

A ribbon cutting will be held Wednesday, August 9th with the West Chester Chamber of Commerce at 11:00am with Tom Drexler himself along with other company leaders at the West Chester branch. Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric has partnered with non-profit, Habitat for Humanity, and local representatives will be in attendance to accept a donation as well.

"For me, being from Cincinnati it is exciting to help bring a brand as respected as Tom Drexler to my hometown," noted Todd Ruxer, Regional Director of Operations, "it is exciting to bring new jobs and opportunities to the community as well."

In May 2023, Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric was awarded the prestigious Torch Award for Business Ethics in the large business category by the Better Business Bureau of Greater Kentucky and South Central Indiana. This recognition is judged and presented to companies who embody four core areas: character, culture, customers, and community. The company won this award in the medium business category in 2015.

About Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric

Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric is Louisville's premier residential service provider. Locally owned and operated, Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric was founded by 4th generation Master Plumber, Tom Drexler, in 1982. They are now one of the area's largest home service providers with 6 divisions to serve their customers.

The company opened it's first satellite branch in October 2022 in Elizabethtown, KY quickly following is the Frankfort, KY location that opened in February 2023 with plans to open in the Cincinnati market later this year.

The company's fleet of over 60 trucks can be seen every day around the Louisville and Indiana area. The Tom Drexler management team has over 70 years of experience, and the entire staff's mission is to create "Customers For Life" who use the full roster of services and become raving fans. Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric literally 'roll out the red carpet' for every customer and their upfront pricing means you know that you're dealing with a company you can trust.

Just remember to "Dial 1-Tom-Drexler" for award-winning service.

For more information please visit: https://tomdrexlerplumbing.com/.

SOURCE LTP Home Services