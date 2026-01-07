Now Open: Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas Paradise Valley Introduces a New Kind of Desert Retreat to Scottsdale

Kimpton's Largest Arizona Resort Debuts with Chef-Driven Dining, Sensory Wellness, and Desert-Inspired Design

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas Paradise Valley is now open in one of Arizona's most exclusive enclaves, following a $42 million reimagining of the iconic Scottsdale Plaza Resort by Trinity Investments and Partners Group. As Kimpton's second Arizona property and one of the largest resorts in its portfolio, Miralina introduces a more expressive hotel experience to the destination, rooted in Kimpton's approach to design, service, and social connection. The result is a refreshed alternative to traditional luxury that feels relaxed, residential, and deeply attuned to the Sonoran Desert. The property debuts with 224 reimagined guestrooms and 36 casitas that represent phase one of the resort's 404 keys, with spacious villas and residences set to arrive later this year. Signature restaurant Hecho Libre from James Beard Award finalist Chef Wes Avila, Spa Miralina, sensory Desert Reveries installations, six pools, and over 50,000 square feet of event space round out the opening.

Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas Paradise Valley, Scottsdale

Nestled between Camelback and Mummy Mountains, Miralina offers a rare balance of seclusion and connection. While Old Town's vibrant cultural scene lies just minutes in one direction, the famed trailheads of Camelback Mountain beckon from the other. "Miralina is offering a new definition of luxury for the Sonoran," said Colm O'Brien, General Manager of Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas. "At Miralina, we want our guests to connect with the desert on a deeper level; not through a scripted experience, but through honest access to the land and the people who know it best."

A Refreshingly Different Approach to Desert Design

International design studio Saguez & Dash led the transformation, creating dynamic spaces where artisan craft and natural materials capture Paradise Valley's shifting light, colors, and elemental beauty. Interiors open fluidly from arrival through the lobby, gardens, and pools, each oriented to frame mountain views and invite the outdoors in. The Loom, a monumental textile installation by artist Mariella Motilla, threads through the lobby, bar, and restaurant, reflecting her study of the region's colors and contours. Outside, the lush grounds showcase indigenous plant life, with intimate garden pockets and gathering spots that allow guests to seek solitude or connection. Six pools are found throughout the property, including the expansive multi-tier Canyon Pools, where shaded cabanas and family-friendly spaces encourage unhurried days under the Arizona sun.

The reimagined guest rooms and casitas take their palette from Sonoran colors and textures, with gradient wallcoverings that mirror the changing hues of the desert sky, custom furniture with soft forms inspired by the landscape, and tactile natural materials throughout. New accommodations range from king rooms to one-bedroom casitas with living rooms and wet bars.

Desert Reveries: True Connection to the Sonoran

Scattered across the 40-acre grounds, living art installations called the Desert Reveries inspire mindfulness throughout the day. Among them, Canyon Echoes turns wind-chimes into an ambient sound installation; Canyon Mists provides cooling relief along garden paths; and the Infinity Oculus and Serenity Oculus frame the desert sky through dune-like structures designed for stargazing and contemplation. Beyond the Reveries, thoughtfully curated programming connects guests to the desert, from unique fitness classes to stargazing sessions and the monthly Salon Series featuring culinary demonstrations, artist talks, and more.

Wellness Woven into the Landscape

In addition to the Reveries, principles of mindfulness anchor the full wellness program at Miralina, where treatments, movement classes, and quiet touches encourage guests to be fully present and follow the desert's natural rhythms. Spa Miralina offers five treatment rooms, poolside massage pavilions, a full-service salon, sauna and cold plunge, with a signature scent throughout that evokes petrichor, the aroma of the desert after rain. Mornings at the Spa might begin with contrast hydrotherapy, followed by treatments designed to bring focus and clarity, while evening options draw on CBD and essential oils to prepare the body for deep sleep. The state-of-the-art fitness pavilion connects to an outdoor terrace that hosts the Miralina Movement program, developed in partnership with acclaimed fitness and dance coach Jordan Hill, offering classes like aqua dance, yin stretch, and gyrotonics.

A Culinary Program Rooted in Place

Miralina's chef-forward culinary program centers on strong-point-of-view and regional sourcing. Hecho Libre, the signature all-day restaurant from Chef Wes Avila in partnership with lifestyle hospitality group sbe, anchors the experience. Inspired by coastal Baja flavors and Sonoran ingredients, the menu blends wood-fired meats and seafood with bold desert touches, and includes artisan coffee and local craft pastries in the mornings at the cafe, and an agave-forward bar spotlighting small-batch Mexican producers in the evenings. Executive Chef Stephen Jones, a James Beard semifinalist and celebrated Arizona talent, leads day-to-day culinary operations across the property, including at the lively poolside bar Cima, in-room dining, and events.

Gathering Under Desert Skies

Miralina boasts more than 50,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor event space, including the new Horizon Pavilion, a contemporary, glass-enclosed venue framed by mountain views. Meeting rooms, event lawns, and terraces open naturally to the desert, hosting conferences, weddings, and events with an enduring sense of place.

Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas is now welcoming guests, with room rates starting at $359 per night. For more information or to make a reservation, visit miralinaresort.com or call (480)-948-5000. Follow along on Instagram at @miralinaresort.

