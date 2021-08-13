Now Open: Lumberjack Alley in Huntsville, AL

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-based Family Entertainment Center, Stars and Strikes recently announced that they opened their newest axe-throwing site, Lumberjack Alley, in their Huntsville, Alabama location. The brand-new Axe Throwing venue is their second location, housing 11 targets and offers a full menu of food and beverage selections for guests to enjoy. Lumberjack Alley opened to the public in Huntsville on Friday, August 13, 2021.

"We are excited to bring Lumberjack Alley to Huntsville. This addition offers a place for our guests to get away and play with friends and family in a unique new atmosphere." said Jack Canouse, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes. "The Huntsville community has always supported us, and we want to provide them with the best entertainment experience possible."

The opening of the new segment adds another attraction to the already action-packed entertainment lineup, including Bowling, a huge Arcade, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars and Escape Rooms. The Huntsville location opened in September of 2017 and is one of 15 Stars and Strikes locations in the Southeast. Stars and Strikes is excited to continue to be an active part of the Huntsville community.

ABOUT STARS AND STRIKES

Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers provide a fun and friendly atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy. In addition to state-of-the-art bowling lanes, attractions include bumper cars, two-story laser tag, arcade games and a bar and restaurant with healthy choices and classic American favorites. Stars and Strikes currently employs over 1300 people throughout Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina. There is something for everyone at Stars and Strikes. For more information, visit www.StarsAndStrikes.com

