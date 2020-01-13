Now Open: MGM Grand Gets Saucy with International Smoke Las Vegas

Food

Curry and Mina have created dishes that embrace barbecue and cooking styles from around the world. Offering an array of roasted shellfish, starters and entrées designed for sharing, the menu accommodates groups celebrating any occasion. From large family gatherings, to girls' night or date night, to catching a bite before the game, International Smoke is a place to gather for exceptional food and everlasting memories.

- Signature Starters: Ayesha's Fresh Baked Cornbread, glazed with Thai red curry butter, has quickly become a menu staple. Additional appetizers include Mama Mina's Falafel, a Mina family recipe, served with hummus, cucumber and endive; Jerk Duck Spring Rolls, served with mango chutney and green sauce; and Shaking Beef with gem lettuce, pickled daikon and carrots, black pepper and nuoc cham.



- Entrees: Inspirations drawn from Jamaican, Mediterranean and American cuisines take the spotlight on International Smoke's menu. Braised Jamaican Oxtail, derived from Curry's family heritage of cooking, is a flavorful stew, abundant with red beans, coconut-jasmine rice and scotch bonnets.

- 'From the Smoker': Diverse grilling techniques and distinct spice blends converge at International Smoke with St. Louis Cut Pork Ribs, which are first grilled then smoked, available with a variety of house-blend sauces exploding with flavor, including American Barbecue, Vietnamese Chili-Lemongrass and Korean Sesame-Gochujang; and the Smoked Korean Style Bone-In Short Rib, smoked for 17 hours on the bone, served with steamed rice, kimchi and toasted sesame. The Whole 'Pulled' Pork Shank is Chef Mina's take on a 'build-your-own-taco' dish, with slow-cooked pork shank, spicy house pickles, pineapple salsa and al pastor sauce, served with grilled corn tortillas.

- 'From the Wood-Fired Grill': A decadent selection of steaks and seafood are made with different cultural preparations including red wine sauce with pearl onions and roasted potatoes; yuzu ponzu with baby turnips and Shishito pepper; and chipotle chimichurri with grilled peppers and sweet potatoes. Protein options are prepared on a wood-fired grill and include a 14-ounce New York strip steak; ahi tuna steak; and a 16-ounce Delmonico rib eye.

Beverage Program

International Smoke's beverage experience, complete with craft cocktails, shareable punch bowls, wines and beers, complements the restaurant's food and vibe. Signature cocktails include the Shape Shifter, with Espolon Blanco Tequila, passion fruit, pineapple and honey; and the Gina Jamaica, with Tito's Vodka, Barsol Pisco, cucumber and basil. Shareable punch bowls, such as the Punch Drunk, with Tito's Vodka, peach, lime and raspberries, serve up to five people. An expansive beer list features dozens of brews available on tap, including domestic, local and import varietals.

Design

The high-energy space features three distinct areas for seating: the main dining area, the patio and the bar. The patio, overlooking The District at MGM Grand, doubles as a lounge for people-watching and a hub for families and friends to gather. Large round tables and comfortable booths are arranged throughout the patio and restaurant for conversation and celebration. The venue features a spacious bar, centrally located within the restaurant, surrounded by television screens for the perfect game day experience.

International Smoke Las Vegas opens for happy hour nightly at the bar at 4:30 p.m. and the kitchen for dinner at 5 p.m. To make reservations, call the restaurant directly at 702-891-3924 or visit MGM Grand's website.

